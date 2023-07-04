Posted in: Movies | Tagged: film, Kill Bill, kill bill 3, Maya Hawke, quentin tarantino, Uma Thurman, Vivica A. Fox

Kill Bill Star Addresses Fans' Desire to See a Third Installment

Kill Bill star Vivica A. Fox recently discussed the popularity of Kill Bill, and fans' desire to see a third installment two decades later.

It's been 20 years since the release of Quentin Tarantino's two-parter known as Kill Bill, which became a clear hit with audiences everywhere. So much so that fans have continued to push for a third chapter all these years later. And when you have two opposing characters who are grown up and ready to battle, why not give the people what they want?

After recently reprising her role in a music video, one of the stars of the original film is discussing why Kill Bill is still a hit that's worth your time.

Why Kill Bill Remains So Popular

When speaking with Comic Book Resources about the impact of Kill Bill and fans' general interest in a third chapter, star Vivica A. Fox shared her thoughts, explaining, "I think the main draw is that people love Tarantino's work. He's always got this weird quirkiness that surprises you, that intrigues you, [and] that makes you want more." She later elaborates, "Like, I did a video for SZA. It was the remake of Kill Bill. Man, we went viral. I mean, like 70 million views. Then everybody ran with it. 'SZA's gonna play your daughter in Kill Bill 3. It's finally coming!' I was like, 'No, it's just a song, and she loves Kill Bill.' So I just think it's the love of Tarantino and the magic of those films."

Back in 2021, actor Maya Hawke (daughter of Kill Bill star Uma Thurman) was asked about the possibility of portraying the daughter of her mother's character, and she expressed slight interest in the idea. Hawke commented on the sequel rumors and conversations by explaining, "There are always rumors about that. Quentin is on his own darn schedule. He'll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I've known him my whole life, and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course, I would love to."

Would you like to see a third chapter of Tarantino's popular film series? After more than a decade of debating the topic, I'd say longtime fans deserve a definitive answer at the very least, right?

