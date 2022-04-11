The Conjuring Universe To Date Gets Blu-ray Box Set In May

The Conjuring film franchise is seven films deep at this point, eight depending on who you ask (we see you, The Curse Of La Llorona), and those seven films are getting a new Blu-ray box set on May 31st. The set will include The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, Annabelle Comes Home, and The Nun. There is no word on if these are just the previously released discs in one package, but that would be a strong bet. Shame this is not a 4K set either, but I am sure that will come eventually. Check out the cover for the release below.

Which Film In The Conjuring Franchise Is Your Favorite?

The Conjuring film series has grossed over $2 billion at the box office, making it not just one of the most successful horror franchises ever but one of the most successful franchises, period. There is no word yet on what could be coming next in the series, though one assumes a sequel to The Nun would eventually be coming. Last year's The Conjuring 3 debuted in theaters and on HBO Max the same day, and the film went on to gross $201 million worldwide.

Everyone seems to have their own reasons for picking their favorite in the franchise, but I will go with Annabelle: Creation. It features a heartbreaking script, a great cast, and some genuinely great scares. My friend still makes fun of me to this day for the below scene, for when we saw it in the theater, I lost control of my body as that sheet was coming off and yelled "NO!NO!NO!" while pointing my finger at the screen. It still freaks me out after multiple viewings now.

Which film in The Conjuring franchise is your favorite? You can revisit them when the new Blu-ray set drops on May 31st.