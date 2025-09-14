Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Conjuring, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Warner Bros

The Conjuring: Last Rites Director on the Film's Final Moments

According to director Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites caps the Warrens’ saga with a moment that invited everyone.

Article Summary The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers a record-breaking box office opening for the horror franchise.

Director Michael Chaves reveals the film’s ending was crafted as a heartfelt reunion for cast and crew.

Cameos include familiar faces from earlier Conjuring films, plus a fun appearance by co-creator James Wan.

While the Warrens’ story ends, rumors swirl about future Conjuring spinoffs and new franchise chapters.

Even though it barely hit theaters, The Conjuring: Last Rites is already scaring up the kind of theatrical run that major studios dream about. In fact, the ninth entry in New Line's decade-plus horror universe debuted at $83 million domestically and $187 million worldwide, easily becoming the best opening in franchise history. And that commercial momentum definitely benefited from the consistent confirmation that this entry would serve as a curtain call for the Warrens (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga).

Now, while addressing the film's final moments and a roster of familiar faces, director Michael Chaves notes that the team set out to craft the finale as a genuine reunion of the characters and the creatives who brought them to life.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Director on Bringing Back Familiar Faces

Chaves tells Collider, "We invited everybody from every single Conjuring movie. Honestly, so much of it was, you know, we were shooting in England. Thankfully, we got the core members there. Even [James Wan]. I was begging James. I was like, 'Come on, James! You gotta come out. We need you in here.' He's like, 'All right.' We had to drag him out there. And it's so funny because James is so charming and amazing. I was like, 'You're great in front of the camera. I don't know why you're not jumping at this.' That was really fun to do. So many of those people I was meeting for the first time… It was a great day. It was a great reunion for everybody."

On screen, that "reunion" plays out during a surprisingly optimistic wedding epilogue for Judy Warren that caps Ed and Lorraine Warren's journey, with cameos from multiple chapters and even the rare, aforementioned appearance by franchise co-creator Wan (framed almost like a Stan Lee–esque nod). Sure, not everyone could make it, but at the very least, the spirit is still unmistakably celebratory as the series brings its core arc full circle.

As of now, there's still a strong chance that fans will earn plenty of other spinoff stories set within The Conjuring universe (including a rumored series). However, we just shouldn't expect any of these stories to include the duo that started it all. Well, for now… because we all know that Hollywood loves a nostalgic moment. Just give it a few years, and it could honestly happen.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is in theaters now.

