Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema | Tagged: film, horror, The Conjuring, The Conjuring: Last Rites

Patrick Wilson on Ending His Run in The Conjuring Franchise (For Now)

Patrick Wilson calls The Conjuring: Last Rites the rightful end of the Warrens’ story for now, while addressing the likelihood of returning.

Article Summary Patrick Wilson says The Conjuring: Last Rites is a fitting end to Ed and Lorraine Warren’s story for now

The Conjuring franchise has grossed over $2 billion worldwide with spin-offs like Annabelle and The Nun

Wilson hints the door is open for a potential return, but confirms no secret plans for future sequels yet

The Conjuring: Last Rites is set for a 2025 release with Michael Chaves returning to direct the final chapter

For more than a decade, The Conjuring has been the rare horror franchise that pairs crowd-pleasing scares with a sturdy emotional spine. What began in 2013 as a haunted-house case file grew into a connected universe of cursed objects, demonic entities, and courtroom hauntings—always anchored by Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. With The Conjuring: Last Rites, that central story is reportedly reaching its endpoint, even as the wider universe remains healthy. Though more recently, Wilson frames the new film as a farewell to the duo's journey for now.

Patrick Wilson on The Conjuring: Last Rites Exit

"All I know is this is the end of our journey right now, and that's how we approached this. It's definitely the rightful way to end this series that we created right now. I mean, sure, we could go on," Wilson tells Screen Rant, "We're in our 50s, and Lorraine lived into her 90s while Ed was in his 70s, so we're still around. There's that, but I don't know what that means. There are so many other questions that are above our pay grade and really our responsibility. We're not creators, and we're not producers on this. So, we don't know some grand plan about which we're withholding information."

That potential last chapter follows one of the most successful runs in modern horror. Across entries like Annabelle and The Nun, the Conjuring universe has earned more than $2 billion worldwide, a haul that justified multiple spin-offs and cemented New Line's case-file approach as a reliable draw. The Conjuring: Last Rites brings back director Michael Chaves, with Wilson and Farmiga leading a cast that includes Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy. It's slated for a September 5, 2025, theatrical release.

If this truly is goodbye to Ed and Lorraine, at least it's one that makes sense: give the characters a purposeful exit while the series is still strong, honor the fans who followed their casework, and keep the door open for the universe that grew around them. Either way, The Conjuring: Last Rites is currently expected to solidify that long-running horror can still land with clarity when it knows exactly whose story it's closing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!