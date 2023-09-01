Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, images, poster, the creator

The Creator: 2 New Posters, 8 HQ Images, And 2 BTS Images

The digital marketing for The Creator continues [because studios won't pay writers/actors, so there can be standard marketing] with new posters and images.

We have a lot of fun movies set to come out this month, and the September releases are always so eclectic, if nothing else. The timing of the month when it is too late to be the summer blockbuster season because the kids are mostly in school, but it is too early to be the fall festival season unless you are fortunate enough to attend one of the major film festivals. One of the movies coming out at the end of the month that looks like it could be a lot of fun is The Creator. From the director of the best Star Wars movie [don't @ me], Gareth Edwards and high-concept science fiction are always interesting. Even if it doesn't work, it's usually at least an interesting failure, if nothing else. Since studios like Disney and 20th Century Studios refuse to pay writers and actors livable wages, we have only digital releases and images to help promote this one. So we also have some new posters, images, and some new behind-the-scenes images.

The Creator: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman. It will be released in theaters on September 29th.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy line into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!