The Creator: First Poster, Trailer, Images, and Summary Released 20th Century Studios and Disney have released the first poster, teaser, images, and summary for The Creator from director Gareth Edwards.

At CinemaCon, there is usually at least one movie that seems to come out of nowhere, and you immediately want it in front of your eyes. This year, one of those films was The Creator from 20th Century Studios and Disney. It's from Rogue One director Gareth Edwards and is exploring some high-concept science fiction. Today, Disney and 20th Century decided to drop the poster, a teaser trailer, a bunch of images, and a summary explaining what this movie is about.

Everyone has genres that they are just an easy lay for, and, for me, it's movies like this, and I love the exchange at the beginning of this trailer about who gets to go to Heaven. It stuck with me after we saw it at CinemaCon, and I'm glad it's in this version of the teaser for The Creator. Put it in front of my eyes, please.

The Creator: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman. It will be released in theaters on September 29th.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy line, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.