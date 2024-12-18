Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the electric state

The Electric State: See A New Kind Of Uprising In The Official Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Electric State, the new film from directors Anthony and Joe Russo. It will be released on March 14, 2025.

Article Summary Netflix unveils trailer for The Electric State, directed by the Russo brothers, coming March 2025.

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Anthony Mackie in a retro-futuristic 1990s setting.

The story follows a teen and her robot friend on a quest to find her missing brother in a robot exile zone.

Based on Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, it promises an intriguing sci-fi adventure with a star-studded cast.

Netflix original movies are strange because it's impossible to predict whether or not they will be any good. Half the time, the trailers and images look good, and it all falls apart when the movie comes out. For a company with more money than God and all of the time in the world to throw millions at projects, it's still amazing how many of its big films fail to make any sort of impact. The Electric State has all of the pieces on the table for it to be a good movie: an interesting concept, two big directors, and two big-name stars sporting terrible-looking wigs; everything is here for this movie to work, and yet there is this nagging feeling that it will come and go like all of the other Netflix originals. They are promoting this one more than others since Netflix doesn't usually start promoting films until a month or two before they come out, and this one isn't out until March. We got the official trailer today which explains a bit more about the plot and what exactly "electric state" is.

The Electric State: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she's visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle's genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher's disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.

The Electric State is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Brown, Pratt, Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci, and Woody Norman. Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tudyk lend their talents as the voices of the robots. The film is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag with a screenplay written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely. It will stream to Netflix on March 14, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!