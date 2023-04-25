The Equalizer 3: Denzel Washington's Vengeance Returns One Last Time Dive into the Red Band trailer for The Equalizer 3, as Denzel Washington as former govt assassin Robert McCall takes on the Italian mafia.

Based on this just-released trailer, The Equalizer 3 promises to be an expectedly violent conclusion to the film trilogy that has captured served up a unique style of vigilante justice for nearly a decade. As the final chapter unfolds, Denzel Washington returns as the relentless Robert McCall, drawing from his skills as a former government assassin to exact justice for the ordinary people he meets along the way. McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia. Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, and Eugenio Mastrandrea also star. According to the trailer, The Equalizer 3 will be released in theaters on September 1, 2023.

Adapted from the 1980s television series of the same name, the Equalizer film franchise has wielded a deft mixture of tension and drama since its debut in 2014. Director Antoine Fuqua returns for The Equalizer 3, along with writer Richard Wenk. Joining the accomplished creative team are producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Denzel Washington, Steve Tisch, Clayton Townsend, Alex Siskin, and Tony Eldridge. David Bloomfield, Tarak Ben Ammar, and Andy Mitchell serve as executive producers.