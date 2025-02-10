Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Joseph Quinn On The Family Dynamic

Joseph Quinn says what excites him about The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the "family dynamics" while establishing "this dysfunctional, caring family."

We finally got our first look at Marvel's First Family this week, and to say that people are excited would be an understatement. The trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps did numbers across all platforms, and people seem to be responding to it pretty well across the board, which is surprising. They even seem pretty happy with the design and execution of The Thing, which is shocking. However, people are already obsessed with seeing the dynamic the actors have with each other. There might be more pictures and reactions to the cast just being around each other than in the actual trailer, so this is about to get really parasocial really fast. Joseph Quinn attended MEGACon Orlando (via CBR) and hosted a panel earlier Sunday. He was asked what he was most excited about and cited the character dynamic.

"The family dynamic. It's Marvel's first family, and we really want to get it right. I think the cast were really choice actors. I'm so excited. We want to establish this dysfunctional, caring family," Quinn replied. He's a man after my own heart as someone who lives and breathes for character dynamics, and this won't be any different. Considering the reaction to just the trailer announcement event, how the cast is interacting with each other, and people already loving the little things, we think Quinn has nothing to worry about, and they nailed it. While that is the thing that will make or break The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we are still several months and two Marvel films away from seeing if they get everything else right.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!