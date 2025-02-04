Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – First Trailer, Poster, And Images

After teasing fans for over an hour in the [very early] hours of Tuesday, the first trailer, posters, and images for The Fantastic Four: First Steps have been released.

Marvel's First Family is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Fantastic Four are no strangers to the big screen but have been notably absent from the MCU due to the characters being owned by 20th Century Fox at the beginning. Everyone thought that once Disney got their hands on the Fantastic Four and the X-Men again, they'd join the MCU right away, but that wasn't the case. The movie was announced at Comic-Con 2019 and has been the subject of many, many rumors. We finally got cast confirmations last year and now we finally have the trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In the early morning of Tuesday, Marvel teased fans for over an hour as the countdown to the trailer finally happened. The first footage, some poster, and high quality images are here, and we got to see a lot, including shots of the team in uniform and a very familiar-looking helmet.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

