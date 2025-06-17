Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Meet H.E.R.B.I.E. In A New TV Spot

A new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released, and it has new H.E.R.B.I.E. footage dressed up like it's a prime time TV commercial.

Article Summary Marvel debuts a new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps featuring the lovable robot H.E.R.B.I.E.

Fresh H.E.R.B.I.E. footage captures retro-futuristic charm and hints at fan-favorite potential.

The spot is styled as a tongue-in-cheek prime time TV ad, complete with playful commercial vibes.

H.E.R.B.I.E. merchandise is already generating buzz, potentially becoming a breakout star of the film.

Have you ever wanted your very own robot friend who looks like he isn't going to turn against you in some sort of Skynet-esque uprising? Well, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has the little guy for you, and that's H.E.R.B.I.E. From the moment Marvel showed off the design for this character, it was apparent that he could easily become a fan favorite, and the footage we've seen of him is adorable. If there is a toy that could break out with this movie, it could be pretty much anything H.E.R.B.I.E. related. To show off the new robot friends, Marvel posted a new TV spot with some new H.E.R.B.I.E. footage dressed up like it's a prime time television commercial, trying to get you to buy your very own H.E.R.B.I.E. (for only four installments of $99.99, what a deal!)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

