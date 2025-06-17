Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, the fantastic four: first steps

Hasbro Debuts New The Fantastic Four: First Steps H.E.R.B.I.E. Figure

Coming to life from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, H.E.R.B.I.E is here to help assist you in your scientific life with a new collectible

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new H.E.R.B.I.E. figure inspired by The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie.

The 4-inch collectible features moving eyes, rolling wheels, and over 10 unique sound effects.

H.E.R.B.I.E. pays tribute to his origins from the 1978 Fantastic Four animated series and comic history.

Priced at $19.99, pre-orders are available now with a planned release in Fall 2025.

H.E.R.B.I.E. is short for Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics, and has a quirky but meaningful place in Fantastic Four history. He was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby with contributions from Roy Thomas. This robot was a little floating droid that debuted back in the 1978 Fantastic Four animated series after some legal restrictions prevented the use of the Human Torch. Though often dismissed as comic relief, H.E.R.B.I.E. made the leap into the comics with Fantastic Four #209 and proved himself a loyal ally, assistant, and sometimes even a hero to the Fantastic Four.

H.E.R.B.I.E. is now making it to the big screen with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with Hasbro also giving him his very own electronic figure. This 4" buddy is inspired by old school analog reel-to-reel tape machines, and he features moving eyes and 10+ sound FX. Hasbro also included rolling wheels to give him some speed, and he is ready to roll into your collection. The Fantastic Four: First Steps H.E.R.B.I.E. is priced at $19.99, pre-orders are already live with a Fall 2025 release.

Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Steps H.E.R.B.I.E.

"Fans can bring home their very own Marvel's H.E.R.B.I.E., the faithful assistant to the Fantastic Four, with this 4-inch collectible action figure from Hasbro! To activate moving eyes and 10+ sound FX, just press down the head of this Marvel toy. Inspired by analog reel-to-reel tape machines, this H.E.R.B.I.E. figure features eyes that look like tape spools and really spin. For even more fantastic fun, H.E.R.B.I.E. has smooth rolling wheels that allow fans ages 4 and up to send the little droid racing into action. Requires 3x 1.5V A76/LR44 batteries (included)."

"With design inspired by the Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans will love recreating favorite scenes and imagining their own exciting adventures. Fantastic Four toys from Hasbro make cool Marvel gifts for birthdays, holidays, and other occasions."

