The Flash: Michael Keaton Talks the "Rush of Memories" He Felt

The DC universe seems to be in the middle of what can only be called a soft reboot with The Flash. What we know about the movie so far seems to indicate some variation of the Flashpoint storyline. The DC universe of films appears to be embracing the "each universe does what it wants, continuity is for suckers" type of storytelling which is probably the right way to go. It's something that Marvel is only barely dipping their toe into while DC appears to be embracing it. It's good because it means that storytellers aren't limited to what they can tell and when. One of the cool ways that The Flash is messing with that idea is bringing Michael Keaton to play his version of Batman for the first time since Batman Returns. Keaton recently spoke to Collider about coming to a character he hasn't played in many years.

"[It was] weirdly and ironically easy. A little bit emotional. Just a rush of memories. Without giving anything away, which I can't, basically the first shot, not of the entire movie but let's say the introduction [of Batman], is so good that when we walked on and started talking about a couple of shots and the angles, I went 'whoa, this is big. This is great.' I don't even mean for me. Just the imagery, it's great. And reminiscent, to some degree, of Tim Burton."

There are quite a few DC projects that have had a hard time getting off of the ground, but The Flash might be one of the more troubled productions. It was initially announced with a 2018 release date and has gone through nearly half a dozen directors and page-one rewrites ever since. The movie finally got off of the ground this year, so it looks like it might actually happen. Andy Muschietti is directing with Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Ian Loh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso are confirmed to be in the cast.

The Flash currently has a November 4, 2022 release date, and the movie is well into production by now, so they should have plenty of time to get everything done. That way, they have time to bring back anyone who might need to do reshoots.