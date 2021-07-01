The Forever Purge May Not Be The End (Nobody Thought It Would Be)

The Forever Purge opens in theaters this weekend, starring Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, and Leven Rambin trying to survive in Texas when a group of people refuses to stop Purging even after the annual Purge is abolished. Series creator James DeMonaco was interviewed by EW today about making what had been dubbed the finale of the franchise. In that interview, shockingly, DeMonaco drops hints that there could still be more films in the series after The Forever Purge. I know; I can't believe it either. You can read what he had to say below.

You Didn't Really Believe The Forever Purge Would Be The End, Did You?

When asked if this was it, he had this to say: "I thought it was. Even with Everardo, it was like this is it, my end of America, America is burning. So that was the initial intent. I'm going to be completely honest; I came up with something about two months ago. I woke up with a new way that we can keep it fresh and turn the thing upside down. So if the people want it, the idea's in the works, I've outlined it, so it could happen. [Laughs]" He also had this to say about Jason Blum saying The Purge wouldn't continue without him: "Yeah, he says that to me. He really wants me to direct the next one. It's such a crazy idea. I was actually like, oh, maybe I'll do that one. I'll definitely write it; I'll say that. So I'll definitely be involved in some way. I do worry, in different hands, you just don't want to see it go the wrong way because it easily could, with a concept like this."

Look, this series always has legs under it, and for the most part, they are a good watch. Just don't tell us that something is the end if it really isn't. That is really annoying. In any case, The Forever Purge looks really good, and hopefully, it lives up to the expectations from the trailer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Forever Purge – Official Trailer [HD] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOrXpK-rUaI)

The Forever Purge opens in theaters tomorrow.