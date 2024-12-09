Posted in: Apple, Movies | Tagged: Anya Taylor-Joy, miles teller, scott derrickson, sigourney weaver, The Gorge

The Gorge: Official Trailer For The New Scott Derrickson Film Released

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer and a new poster for director Scott Derrickson's new movie, The Gorge, which will be released on February 14, 2025.

Article Summary Apple TV+ reveals trailer for Scott Derrickson's genre-blending film, The Gorge, debuting February 14, 2025.

Film stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as operatives guarding against mysterious evil in the gorge.

The Gorge mixes romance, sci-fi, action, and horror, promising thrilling adventures and unseen dangers.

Apple TV+ aims for impact with this Derrickson project; will it stand out in the crowded streaming market?

Plenty of media has played with the idea of a hell mouth. The concept of hell is already terrifying enough on its own, but one of the things that keeps the idea from consuming your every thought is that you can't easily get there without dying. The hell mouth means that the worst things in the world are right there, and the bridge between us and them is small. Or, in the case of The Gorge, it's not a bridge but two posts on either side of the door where people keep the forces of the damned at bay. When we got the first-look images of this film a couple of months ago, it was very unclear what was happening here. Director Scott Derrickson explained to IGN that the movie "blends multiple genres — romance, science fiction, action, spy thriller, and even horror. The idea was to first invest a lot of time into the backstories and evolving connection between the two characters, played by Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, and then see them thrust into survival mode amidst the unrelenting and unpredictable dangers and mysteries of the gorge itself." Now we have the trailer and a new poster, and we know that these two characters are guarding us against the forces of hell, and shenanigans occur.

Apple TV+ movies have been all over the place in terms of quality and whether or not they make any sort of impact on the audience. Apple, like Amazon and Netflix, has plenty of money to throw around and court plenty of massive directors and stars, but how many of their movies are we talking about months or even weeks later? Derrickson usually puts out fun projects, so maybe The Gorge will be different.

The Gorge: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it's too late.

The Gorge, directed by Scott Derrikson, stars Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sigourney Weaver. It will be released on Apple TV+ on February 14, 2025.

