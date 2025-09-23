Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: 20th century studios, hulu, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle Remake Has A Trailer, On Hulu Oct. 22

20th Century Studios and Hulu have released the trailer for the remake of The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, coming October 22.

Article Summary The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake hits Hulu on October 22 with a chilling new trailer out now.

Maika Monroe stars as the mysterious nanny alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead in tense new roles.

Director Michelle Garza Cervera delivers a fresh take, building new storylines and complex characters.

This remake promises a slow-burn psychological thriller, offering a unique twist on the original classic.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake is coming to Hulu on October 22. This one stars Maika Monroe (Longlegs), Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Raúl Castillo, Martin Starr, Mileiah Vega, Riki Lindhome, and Shannon Cochran. Michelle Garza Cervera directs from a script by Micah Bloomberg based on a screenplay by Amanda Silver. The 1992 film starred Annabella Sciorra, Rebecca De Mornay, Matt McCoy, Ernie Hudson, Julianne Moore and Madeline Zima, and was directed by Curtis Hanson. 20th Century Studios is hoping to find success with this release on Hulu like it has with other films like Prey, which was so successful that it brought Predator back to the big screen.

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle Is Deeply Disturbing

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Caitlin Morales, an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny, Polly Murphy (Maika Monroe), into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be. The Hand That Rocks The Cradle is produced by Michael Schaefer, Mike LaRocca, and Ted Field, alongside executive producers Michael Napoliello, Maria Frisk, and Seth William Meier.

Garza Cervera told People Magazine that this is not just a straight remake, and teased a bit of what sets this one apart:"The studio gave me all the chances to recreate the whole thing and build a new story, new characters, with its own heart. I think that was the best way to honor the original, not try to redo it," she says. "We build a whole different kind of thriller. It's actually more of a slow burn. Instead of having just a victim and a perpetrator, they're both in gray areas," she says of Polly and Caitlin. "I love the kind of antagonists that you can, on a point, empathize with. So there's a very interesting game, like yin and yang that happens between them."

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle hits Hulu on October 22.a

