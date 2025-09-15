Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: amanda seyfried, paul feig, Sydney Sweeney, the housemaid

The Housemaid: 1 New Poster, 4 Character Posters, 6 HQ Images

Lionsgate released a new poster and four new character posters, along with six images from The Housemaid, last week.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils new poster and character posters for The Housemaid ahead of its winter release.

The Housemaid adapts the best-selling thriller novel for the big screen with an all-star cast.

Lionsgate is ramping up promotion, suggesting a trailer could arrive very soon for The Housemaid.

Public anticipation grows as Sydney Sweeney leads this twist-filled psychological thriller.

Lionsgate is coming into the winter season with their own book adaptation featuring a whole bunch of people being messy. We first learned about The Housemaid in April at CinemaCon [and got a copy of the book, thanks to Lionsgate, source material as PR rules], but it was still months away, so not much was out there for everyone else to see. However, despite the temperatures in some places, the summer is coming to an end, and the fall season means it's time to start looking at movies coming out at the end of the year. The first images dropped five days ago, and today, Lionsgate dropped a poster and four character posters as well. The drops seem to indicate that a trailer will be here sooner rather than later, maybe sometime this week or by the end of the month. The public opinion on Sydney Sweeney has shifted quite considerably, so The Housemaid might be another time where we find out if one casting choice is enough to kneecap an entire production.

The Housemaid: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Housemaid is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters' closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Hidden Pictures / Pretty Dangerous Pictures production. Based on the book by Freida McFadden. Screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Directed by Paul Feig. The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins and will be released on December 19, 2025.

