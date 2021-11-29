The Howling Comes To 4K Blu-ray From Scream Factory In 2022
One of the best werewolf movies ever made, The Howling, is coming to 4K Blu-ray thanks to Scream Factory in February. The release will come loaded with special features, some old and some new, while also including a new 4K restoration of the film overseen by director Joe Dante. Other highlights include many interviews with the cast and crew of the film, behind-the-scenes footage, deleted scenes, and more. Find the cover below, and preorder from Scream Factory right here.
The Howling 4K Blu-ray Release Details
"From the director of Gremlins and Piranha comes the ultimate masterpiece of primal terror. Severely shaken after a near-fatal encounter with a serial killer, TV newscaster Karen White (Dee Wallace, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial) takes some much-needed time off. Hoping to conquer her inner demons, she heads for "the Colony," a secluded retreat where her new neighbors are just a tad too eager to make her feel at home. Also, there seems to be a bizarre link between her would-be attacker and this supposedly safe haven. And when, after nights of being tormented by savage shrieks and unearthly cries, Karen ventures into the forest to find answers, she makes a terrifying discovery. Now she must fight not only for her life … but for her very soul!"
Below you can find the complete special features for the release:
DISC 1: (UHD)
- NEW 4K restoration by Studio Canal, approved by director Joe Dante
- Audio Commentary with director Joe Dante and actors Dee Wallace, Christopher Stone, and Robert Picardo
- Audio Commentary with author Gary Brandner
DISC 2: (Blu-Ray)
- NEW 4K restoration by Studio Canal, approved by director Joe Dante
- Audio Commentary with director Joe Dante and actors Dee Wallace, Christopher Stone, and Robert Picardo
- Audio Commentary with author Gary Brandner
- A Look Back at The Howling – an interview with actress Dee Wallace
- Howling Eternal – an interview with executive producer Steven A. Lane
- Cut to Shreds – an interview with editor Mark Goldblatt
- Horror's Hallowed Grounds: A look at the film's original locations
- Making a Monster Movie: Inside THE HOWLING
- Unleashing the Beast: The Making of THE HOWLING
- Interview with stop motion animator David Allen
- Interview with co-writer Terence H. Winkless
- Deleted Scenes with option audio commentary
- Outtakes
- Trailers from Hell – writer Josh Olson on THE HOWLING
- Theatrical Trailer
- Still Gallery