The Howling Comes To 4K Blu-ray From Scream Factory In 2022

One of the best werewolf movies ever made, The Howling, is coming to 4K Blu-ray thanks to Scream Factory in February. The release will come loaded with special features, some old and some new, while also including a new 4K restoration of the film overseen by director Joe Dante. Other highlights include many interviews with the cast and crew of the film, behind-the-scenes footage, deleted scenes, and more. Find the cover below, and preorder from Scream Factory right here.

The Howling 4K Blu-ray Release Details

"From the director of Gremlins and Piranha comes the ultimate masterpiece of primal terror. Severely shaken after a near-fatal encounter with a serial killer, TV newscaster Karen White (Dee Wallace, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial) takes some much-needed time off. Hoping to conquer her inner demons, she heads for "the Colony," a secluded retreat where her new neighbors are just a tad too eager to make her feel at home. Also, there seems to be a bizarre link between her would-be attacker and this supposedly safe haven. And when, after nights of being tormented by savage shrieks and unearthly cries, Karen ventures into the forest to find answers, she makes a terrifying discovery. Now she must fight not only for her life … but for her very soul!"

Below you can find the complete special features for the release:

DISC 1: (UHD)

NEW 4K restoration by Studio Canal, approved by director Joe Dante

Audio Commentary with director Joe Dante and actors Dee Wallace, Christopher Stone, and Robert Picardo

Audio Commentary with author Gary Brandner

DISC 2: (Blu-Ray)

A Look Back at The Howling – an interview with actress Dee Wallace

Howling Eternal – an interview with executive producer Steven A. Lane

Cut to Shreds – an interview with editor Mark Goldblatt

Horror's Hallowed Grounds: A look at the film's original locations

Making a Monster Movie: Inside THE HOWLING

Unleashing the Beast: The Making of THE HOWLING

Interview with stop motion animator David Allen

Interview with co-writer Terence H. Winkless

Deleted Scenes with option audio commentary

Outtakes

Trailers from Hell – writer Josh Olson on THE HOWLING

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery