Posted in: Games, Games Workshop, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: warhammer, Warhammer Skulls, Warhammer Survivors

Everything Revealed During The 2026 Warhammer Skulls Event

For the 10th Anniversary of the Warhammer Skulls event, multiple reveals were made, including Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Deathwatch

Article Summary Warhammer Skulls 2026 delivered major reveals, led by Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Deathwatch and Deathmaster.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV set a September launch, while Darktide adds the fan-requested Skitarii class.

Warhammer fans also got updates on Boltgun 2, Dark Heresy, Space Marine 2, Rogue Trader, Battlesector, and more.

Total War: Warhammer 40,000 teased Armageddon, as Warhammer game demos, DLC, mobile launches, and events rolled out.

Several video game developers got together for the 10th Anniversary of the Warhammer Skulls event, as they showed off multiple updates to video game titles coming out that are tied to the franchise. Among the additions to the showcase, which you can check out here, is the official reveal announcement of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Deathwatch, the world premiere of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster, more info on Warhammer Survivors, and much more. We have the full rundown from the organizers for you below, and you can join in the celebration in their community pages.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV announced preorders are now live for the standard edition and Commander editions of the game- inviting players to return to the planet of Kronus once again – and also unveiled the year one plan for the game, including Crusade mode, free updates, a new campaign expansion, and a new faction. Dawn of War IV will be released on September 17, it was revealed. ​ Commander editions pre-orders will get early access on September 14. To support the extra Dark Angel boots on the ground on Kronus, SecretLab has also deployed the Secretlab TITAN Evo Warhammer 40,000 Dark Angels Edition on pre-order! You can now feel like the Lion himself sitting on one of these beauties. ​ If you already own a Titan Evo chair, you can also now get a Dark Angels Skin to readorn for a fraction of the price of a new chair!

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

The game will receive a new DLC that brings a brand new playable and fan-requested class: the Skitarii, who are arriving on Tertium to support the Rejects! The DLC will be available to buy alongside a Deluxe Edition with extra gear for your Skitarii.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 and Warhammer Survivors

Alongside exclusive world premieres, Auroch Digital joined the fray to announce two demos for their titles Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 and Warhammer Survivors – both receiving explosive new trailers, with Warhammer Survivors also being revealed to be launching on mobile platforms. Nitro Games, in association with Auroch Digital, have also announced their pre-registry for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom, bringing the heretic slaying shooter to Android (Google Play Store) and iOS (Apple App Store) in 2026!

Total War: Warhammer 40,000

As part of a mysterious teaser, Commander Yarrick also appeared during the showcase, ​talking ominously over a CRT to confirm Total War: Warhammer 40,000 will be going to the endless war of Armageddon. Players can check out the teaser below! The showcase also featured two exciting crossovers with Warhammer 40,000 collaboration with PlayStation and Arrowhead Game Studios' Helldivers 2, coming later this year, alongside the launch of the console collaboration with Rust, which allows PlayStation and Xbox players to get suited up in cosmetics inspired by the Death Korps of Krieg.

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy

Today's trailer revealed more gameplay as well as heralding Beta access on Steam for players who have purchased one of the Founder's Packs via the Dark Heresy website. The Beta will see players travel to Scintilla's spires, mingling with the planet's prestigious elites, and contains around seven hours of playtime, which will stay open until the game's release.

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus

Launched a Dawn of War IV event, featuring a campaign event pitching Dark Angels versus Necrons, introducing Lion el'Jonson as a new guild Raid Boss, and Captain Cyrus of the Blood Ravens entering the Last Stand.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Launched a brand new free update, including the new 'Purgation' Operation for PVE mode, a new weapon with the Bolt Carbine sidearm and variants for many other weapons. Additionally, 6 new armour pieces and a brand new Battle-Barge Hall Practice arena, and a big update to Siege mode. There is also new DLC available to Season Pass 2 owners with the Iron Hands Chapter pack, which includes brand new cosmetics and skins (also available to buy separately). Experience Space Marine 2 for free on Steam and PlayStation 5. Play the first couple of missions from the Campaign, three Operations (Inferno, Decapitation & Vortex), and all of the PvP games modes available before Tuesday morning!

Total War: Warhammer 3

Released the Bhashiva Character Pack – introducing the Tiger Warriors to reinforce the armies of Grand Cathay, led by Bhashiva, the White Tiger. Total War: Warhammer 3 is available as Free to Try on Steam until 17:00pm BST May 25th,

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Infinite Museion

Owlcat Games announced the 3rd DLC for Rogue Trader will be arriving on June 11th – inviting players to explore a secret vault curated by Trazyn the Infinite to delve into his obsession with the Von Valancius dynasty and decide whether they want to disrupt or fulfill his plans. This DLC will also launch with a brand-new companion, a Tech-Priest Manipulus with a shadowed past.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

Speed Freeks is screeching onto Xbox and PlayStation with full cross-play support with PC, across all game modes! Launching on Skulls.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Celebrating Skulls with the release of the new Ultramarines DLC and 1.0 launch of Crusade Mode. The base game will be Free to Try on Steam for the duration of Skulls.

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius

Slitherine are releasing a new unit pack DLC – the Eradication Pack. ​ Not only that, the base game will be Free to Keep on Steam for the week of Skulls.

Talisman: Digital 5th Edition

Has released the Dead King expansion. Whether playing Solo, Co-op, or Competitive, the Dead King changes the fundamental rules of the race for the Crown.

Warhammer: Vermintide

Back for another year, the fan-favorite Skulls event lets players rack up kills and collect daemon skulls to earn seasonal rewards.

Warhammer Combat Cards

Keeping up to speed with the tabletop events of Armageddon, introducing a new Draft mode, new campaign and Yarrick and Wazdakka Gutsmek arriving in game.

Warhammer Chaos & Conquest

To celebrate the Skulls festival and the 7-year Anniversary of Warhammer: Chaos and Conquest, Game Update 5.0 is arriving with the long-awaited Territory system, work together with your Alliance to claim regions of the 'Old World' to earn new equipment, buffs, and loot!

Warhammer Classics

Multiple classic titles are available now on Steam

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