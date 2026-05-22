Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Mobland, tom hardy

Mobland: Tom Hardy Reportedly Not Returning for Potential Season 3

Reports are that Paramount+'s Mobland has parted ways with Tom Hardy over on-set issues ahead of a potential Season 3 green light.

Created and written by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, The Day of the Jackal), executive produced by David C. Glasser (101 Studios) and Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen), and written by Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari, Spectre), Paramount+'s Tom Hardy-starring Mobland will be undergoing a major change if it gets the official green light for a third season – and it has nothing to do with what's going down in front of the camera. Close to two months after production on the second season wrapped, Variety and other outlets are reporting that Hardy has been fired from Mobland following behind-the-scenes issues with Butterworth, 101 Studios, and others. Hardy's work on the upcoming second season is already complete, meaning that something could be added during the season finale (or the Season 3 opener) to address Harry Da Souza's (Hardy) fate. No official statements from any of the parties involved were released at the time of this writing.

Paramount+'s Mobland also stars Pierce Brosnan (Die Another Day) and Helen Mirren (The Queen), in a story about two mob families who clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives. The star-studded cast is rounded out by Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci's Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore), and Emily Barber (Industry).

The series is executive produced by Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, Guy Ritchie, David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Anthony Byrne, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. The series is commissioned by Paramount+, produced in association with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

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