Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: peaky blinders

Peaky Blinders Sequel Series Previews Charlie Heaton's Charles Shelby

Set for the BBC & Netflix, Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders sequel series released a look at Charlie Heaton's (Stranger Things) Charles Shelby.

Six months after the news hit that Steven Knight's "Peaky Blinders" universe would expand beyond "The Immortal Man" to include two new series set in the 1950s, featuring the next generation of the Shelby family, we were treated to a look at award-winning actor Jamie Bell (All of Us Strangers, Rocket Man) as Duke Shelby in a story set ten years after the events of the recent film. Now, we're also getting our first look at Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things, Industry) as Duke's half-brother, Charles Shelby. In this new era of Peaky Blinders, a decade after World War Two, the race to rebuild Birmingham becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and jeopardy. At its blood-soaked heart is Duke Shelby (Bell): older, wiser, more ambitious, and most certainly more dangerous.

Having fought a violent war, much of it behind enemy lines, Charles Shelby (Heaton) is now embracing normality. He hasn't seen his half-brother Duke in years. Charles severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang and the hedonistic Shelby lifestyle. But can you ever escape your own blood? Joining Bell and Heaton are Jessica Brown Findlay (Harlots, Downton Abbey), Lashana Lynch (The Day of the Jackal, No Time to Die), and Lucy Karczewski (Stereophonic) in her television debut, with more character details expected soon.

"I am thrilled that we are announcing a new era of Peaky Blinders, moving the story to post-war Birmingham in the early 50s. We are incredibly fortunate to have Jamie Bell taking the role of Tommy Shelby's oldest son, Duke, and to have Charlie Heaton also leading the cast. There are more exciting cast announcements to come, and Peaky is on the road again," Knight shared in a statement when the news was announced earlier today.

Produced by Banijay UK's Kudos (SAS Rogue Heroes, House of Guinness) and Garrison Drama (Peaky Blinders series 1-6, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man) for the BBC and Netflix, the new series is being filmed in and around Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham. Production for the two new series of Peaky Blinders is supported by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and is the first commission following the new BBC partnership agreement with the WMCA and Create Central to expand BBC and partner production investment in the West Midlands. The series is set for BBC One and BBC IPlayer in the UK, and Netflix globally.

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