Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: Gastronomique, MMPR, omnibus, power rangers, siktc

Boom Studios' August 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations

Boom's August 2026 solicits: Gastronomique by Marguerite Bennett and Helena Masellis, Power Rangers Green by Paul Allor and Gustaffo Vargas

Article Summary Boom Studios August 2026 solicits launch Gastronomique #1 and Power Rangers Green #1 with major new series debuts.

Boom Studios expands Power Rangers with Unlimited #2, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #3, and the Darkest Hour softcover.

Horror leads Boom Studios August 2026 with Clive Barker facsimiles, Hello Darkness #24, and R.L. Stine’s new chiller.

Boom Studios collections include Once & Future omnibus, We Only Find Them When They’re Dead, Dune, and more.

Boom Studios' August 2026 solicits and solicitations have dropped, with Gastronomique #1 by Marguerite Bennett and Helena Masellis, Power Rangers Green #1 by Paul Allor and Gustaffo Vargas, facsimiles of Pinhead #1, The Harrowers #1, Hellraiser #1 written by Clive Barker, as well as the new R.L. Stine comic, Stuff Of Nightmares: The Cat In The Coffin as well as softcover omnibuses from Once And Future, and We Only Find Them When They're Dead.

GASTRONOMIQUE #1

NEW LIMITED SERIES

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 12, 2026

Written by Marguerite Bennett

Illustrated by Helena Masellis

You'll want to take a bite out of NYT-bestselling writer Marguerite Bennett's all-new queer erotic body horror! You'll want to take a bite out of NYT-bestselling writer Marguerite Bennett's all-new erotic body horror and historical thriller, with sensual and stomach-turning art from Eisner-nominated illustrator Helena Masellis! Tarrare the cannibal may be compelled to eat, but Lady Charlotte (codename: The Python) is a cold-blooded spy compelled to hunt. A visceral game of cat-and-mouse begins as Lady Charlotte hunts down the elusive cannibal stalking the streets of France during the revolution, and she'll stop at nothing to pursue her prey! Lady Charlotte's quest for revenge is aided by her former lover Zélie, and together they explore the seedy underbelly of Paris and each other in a hypnotic fever dream. Prepare to swoon over industry veteran and GLAAD-nominated writer Marguerite Bennett (Bombshells, Batwoman, ODIN)'s blood-lusty tale bursting at the seams with vengeance, unbridled sexuality, and most importantly, horror! After all, there's nothing scarier than a woman's voracious appetite.

Covers by: Helena Masellis (Main), Alison Sampson (Variant), Jenny Frison (Bagged NSFW Variant), N/A (Blank Sketch Variant), Alison Sampson (Incentive), Reiko Murakami (Incentive), Nimit Malavia (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), TBA (Unlimited). $6.99 NSFW Variant.

POWER RANGERS GREEN #1

24 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 5, 2026

Written by Paul Allor

Illustrated by Gustaffo Vargas

He's the last Power Ranger on Earth… but that doesn't mean he's alone. The world we know is long gone. Tommy Oliver has put away his morpher and settled into a quiet life with his strange little family. But one day, an unexpected visitor from his past arrives on his doorstep and challenges him to take up the hero's mantle once more. Can he relive the past with this unexpected ally? Will the Green Power Ranger finally return? Go on an unexpected journey with Power Rangers veteran writer Paul Allor (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe) and up-and-coming artist Gustaffo Vargas (ALTIPLANO, Olympos: Nullhunter), as they explore a reenvisioned future for Tommy Oliver and the fate of the world as we know it!

Covers by: Tony Harris (Main), Gustaffo Vargas (Variant), Chris Mooneyham (Tommy Oliver Connecting Cardstock Variant), N/A (Blank Sketch Variant), N/A (Green Blank Sketch Variant), Tony Harris (Foil Variant), Gustaffo Vargas (Foil Incentive), Juni Ba (Incentive), Oliver Ono (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), Erica Henderson (Incentive), Ariel Olivetti (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Gustaffo Vargas (Unlimited). $6.99 Foil • $5.99 Cardstock.

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED #2

24 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 12, 2026

Written by Joey Esposito & Kenny Porter

Illustrated by Federico Sorressa

Andros and Karone come face to face with a ghost in this harrowing new issue! In this legendary team-up, a crew of Power Rangers investigate a haunted satellite, and a villain makes its firstever appearance! Something sinister is happening on the strange satellite orbiting KO-35… Andros (Red Space Ranger) and Karone (Pink Lost Galaxy Ranger)'s home planet. Once teammates start disappearing, how will the Rangers save the day against a ghostlike enemy?

Covers by: Federico Sorressa (Main), Cully Hamner (Variant), Alessio Zonno (Every Ranger Ever Connecting Cardstock Variant), Federico Sorressa (Foil Variant), Cully Hamner (Foil Incentive), Yoshi Yoshitani (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), Elsa Charretier (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Federico Sorressa (Unlimited). $6.99 Foil • $5.99 Cardstock.

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (2026) #3

24 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 26, 2026

Written by Marguerite Bennett

Illustrated by Phillip Sevy

This dream home…is a nightmare! Go house-hunting with Trini and Kimberly as they settle into their new lives as grown-up Power Rangers! Kimberly and Trini find the perfect rental home, and the perfect roommate! Moving in together is like a neverending slumber party…until it isn't. These two best friends are getting on each other's nerves, but what's really causing all the domestic strife? It might just be a bigger, more terrifying secret than either of them could have imagined…and it's going to take Morphin Power to fix it!

Covers by: Balám (Main), Phillip Sevy (Variant), Miguel Mercado (Megazord Connecting Cardstock Variant), N/A (Trading Card Blank Sketch Variant), Balám (Foil Variant), Phillip Sevy (Foil Incentive), D.J. Kirkland (Incentive), Balám (Incentive), Liana Kangas (Incentive), Jonathan Wayshak (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Goñi Montes (Unlimited). $6.99 Foil • $5.99 Cardstock.

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: DARKEST HOUR SOFTCOVER

384 Pages • $29.99 • OCTOBER 13, 2026

Written by Melissa Flores

Illustrated by Simona Di Gianfelice, Hendry Prasetya, Adam Gorham, Marco Renna, Valeria Favoccia

Cover by Taurin Clarke

The full storyline of the explosive Mighty Morphin Power Rangers story arc appears in a single softcover volume for the first time! Experience the climactic end to the Darkest Hour saga in its full form, as Mistress Vile takes control of the Morphin Grid, and Dark Specter's infection now spreads through all of time and space. The separated and stranded Rangers must make one final, desperate last stand, with the fate of all reality at stake… Fans and new readers can now enjoy the complete ground-breaking event at this scale for the first time in softcover! Don't miss this essential collection from veteran writer Melissa Flores and fan-favorite artist Simona Di Gianfelice as they deliver an action-packed chapter of the Power Rangers universe sure to leave fans floored! Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111-122, Power Rangers Universe: The Morphin Masters #1, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1.

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #4

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 19, 2026

Created by James Tynion IV & Werther Dell'Edera

Written by Tate Brombal

Illustrated by Adriano Turtulici

The House Will Fall…or will it? It's the world-altering finale of the high-stakes miniseries set in James Tynion IV & Werther Dell'Edera's iconic Slaughterverse! Can new alliances be made between opposing forces in the House of Slaughter? And what last task will the Dragon give Maxine before his final days are up? Steel yourself for what's in store for the House of Slaughter in this essential read ahead of Erica Slaughter's return in the milestone issue Something is Killing the Children #50!

Covers by: Sam Wolfe Connelly (Main), Werther Dell'Edera (Main), Jenna Cha (Variant), Jenna Cha (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), Werther Dell'Edera (Incentive), Patricia Martin (Incentive), Max Fiumara (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Sam Wolfe Connelly (Unlimited).

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER SOFTCOVER

144 Pages • $17.99 • OCTOBER 27, 2026

Created by James Tynion IV & Werther Dell'Edera

Written by Tate Brombal

Illustrated by Adriano Turtulici

Cover by Sam Wolfe Connelly

A new era rises from the ashes of the House of Slaughter in this thrilling new chapter! The House of Slaughter has suffered war, betrayal, and the shattering revelations that brought its legacy to the brink—but in the aftermath of those final events and with the destruction of their house, new threats still await and a dangerous question begins to rise: What happens when the monsters aren't the only things worth fearing? Eisner- and GLAAD-nominated writer Tate Brombal and cartoonist Adriano Turtulici reveal what's become of the House and its surviving hunters in this thrilling follow-up to the breakout spin-off series, now available for the first time ever in one complete edition! Collects Fall of the House of Slaughter #1-4.

PINHEAD FACSIMILE EDITION #1

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 5, 2026

Created by Clive Barker

Written by D.G. Chichester

Illustrated by Dario Carrasco, Jim Sanders III

Cover by Kelley Jones

Clive Barker's star of the silver screen leaps to the page in this action-packed issue! Experience the first appearance of Pinhead in comic book form with this ultimate collector's item. Something is amiss in the underbelly of Hell. A mysterious and powerful new foe forces Pinhead to take a journey through time. Best known for tearing people's souls apart, it won't be easy for Pinhead to bring down an ancient evil called the Aggregate in this stunning reproduction of the original comic! From the depraved mind of New York Times–bestselling horror maestro Clive Barker with writer D. G. Chichester (Daredevil, Terror Inc) with illustrations by bold, visionary artist Dario Carrasco (Star Wars, Tales of the Jedi) comes Pinhead's first-ever solo outing straight out of the cauloid frames of the original Hellraiser films. If you've ever yearned to explore the inner workings of Barker's detailed Hellscape and how Pinhead and his Cenobites operate within it, then this is the deep dive you've been waiting for!

THE HARROWERS FACSIMILE EDITION #1

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 19, 2026

Created by Clive Barker

Written by Malcolm Smith, McNally Sagal

Illustrated by Joe Rubenstein

Cover by Gene Colan

Experience a prison break of epic proportions with this thrilling issue from the twisted mind of horror icon, Clive Barker! Manhattan, Lower East Side. Six strangers gather at the abandoned Bleecker Street Hotel, drawn together and hand-selected by the powerful goddess Mortē Mammē. Imbued with her special gifts, they're tasked with a divine mission: break into Hell itself and rescue the innocent souls trapped in endless torment there! But Hell has its own guardians… Can they learn to work together fast enough for their first dive into the infernal depths? And what secrets are they harboring that could tear each other apart before the demons do it for them? Pinhead himself is determined not just to stop the Harrowers, but to keep them in his fiery menagerie. Break into a new layer of dark delights from horror writer Clive Barker with writer Malcolm Smith (Hellraiser) and legendary artist Gene Colan (Daredevil, Howard the Duck, Blade) with this faithful reproduction of the original series' debut issue!

HELLRAISER FACSIMILE EDITION #1

40 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 26, 2026

Written by Clive Barker & Christopher Monfette

Illustrated by Leonardo Manco

Cover by Tim Bradstreet

Go beyond the horror that began in Clive Barker's darkly malevolent films and delve into an experience beyond limits! In this one-to-one reproduction from horror legend Clive Barker, Pinhead sets his sights on a new goal… to become human again. Sending Pinhead on a journey unlike any other in the Hellraiser mythos, this issue represents the start of a bold new era for Hellraiser! From the mind of New York Times–bestselling author Clive Barker with blockbuster writer Christopher Monfette (Star Trek: Picard, 12 Monkeys) alongside artist Leonardo Manco (Dr. Doom, Apache Skies) providing the disturbing visuals, a true collector of ancient oddities and demonic devices can't possibly resist a true reproduction such as this!

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: THE CAT IN THE COFFIN #1

40 Pages • $6.99 • AUGUST 19, 2026

Written by R.L. Stine

Illustrated by Matthew Dunn

Covers by Francesco Francavilla (Main), Reiko Murakami (Variant), Adam Gorham (Homage Variant), Francesco Francavilla (Glow in the Dark Variant), Reiko Murakami (Glow in the Dark Variant), TBA (Incentive), Ito (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Francesco Francavilla (Unlimited). $8.99 Glow in the Dark.

From horror legend R.L. Stine (Goosebumps, Fear Street) comes a fresh, one-and-done nightmare framed by the Nightmare Keeper, with chilling visuals by comics artist Matthew Dunn. A broke dad steals a "valuable" stuffed black cat from his mother's coffin, dumps her three real black cats at the pound, and gets hunted by the kind of bad luck you can't outrun. Harvey Goodwin is unemployed, desperate, and convinced his late mother's antique stuffed cat, Lucy, is his ticket back to stability. Hazel asked for two promises: care for her three black cats and bury her with Lucy. Harvey breaks both. Pocketing Lucy during the funeral, caging the cats, and leaving them at the pound, the haunting starts. Cat cries flood his car stereo, his ears bleed, and reality begins to "swap" out from under him. A darkly funny morality tale about what people do when they feel cornered by money, responsibility, and loss, it taps into the evergreen horror pleasure of "the curse that fits the crime," with black-cat folklore turned into a relentless, escalating punishment.

VAMPYRATES! #2

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 19, 2026

Written by Fred Van Lente

Illustrated by Luca Pizzari

The adventure takes to the high seas as Nira attempts to flee for her life! Nira may have escaped the usurpers of her throne by stowing away on a pirate ship, but she's not out of danger yet. The ship's captain seems to hate her for her own mysterious reasons, and suddenly it's all hands-on deck for the onetime empress! Will it be execution by way of a stake through the heart? Dying in a blast of sulphury cannon fire? Or can Nira figure out a way to survive this next round?

Covers by: Luca Pizzari (Main), Rebeca Puebla (Variant), Luca Pizzari (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), Malachi Ward (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Luca Pizzari (Unlimited).

NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH #4

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 5, 2026

Written by Sarah Gailey

Illustrated by Haining

The truth takes a deadly turn in the penultimate issue of the gripping, female-led psychological thriller! Jill has survived the attempt on her life—so far—and Bianca and Val work to keep it that way…even if she has been building a mountain of lies for who knows how long. Unfortunately, the truth has now caught up with her, and so has the man who wants her dead. What side will Jill choose in the end: the life she's always wanted? Or the new family that's shown her another way?

Covers by: Haining (Main), Liana Kangas (Variant), Liana Kangas (Incentive), Haining (Unlimited).

HELLO DARKNESS #24

48 Pages • $5.99 • AUGUST 26, 2026

Written by Ryan North, Robert Hack, Chloe Brailsford, Julio Anta, Derick Jones

Illustrated by Giada Belviso, Robert Hack, Chloe Brailsford, Germán Erramouspe, Derick Jones

Go for a soak in a hot tub of sanguine thrills with the newest issue of Hello Darkness! First up, Chloe Brailsford serves up a hot and heavy demonic possession in "Thousand Eyes," where for one young woman eternal damnation might just be worth the price of entry… Then, a detention center prison warden gets more than a taste of his own medicine in "Crocodile Slammer" by Julio Anta and Germán Erramouspe. Then, a real man provides for his family at all costs, in "Be a Man" by Derick Jones. And finally, fall to your knees and pray for salvation as Ryan North and Giada Belviso bring the never-ending torment of Sister Amanda to a shocking end in the final chapter of "Sunday"!

Covers by: Rebeca Puebla (Main), Jenny Frison (Variant), Anwita Citriya (Variant), Rebeca Puebla (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Rebeca Puebla (Unlimited).

MINOR ARCANA #17

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 5, 2026

Written by Jeff Lemire

Illustrated by Jeff Lemire & Letizia Cadonici

Embark on a psychic journey with the next installment of Jeff Lemire's thought-provoking original series! Missy joins Theresa on a journey through the liminal space in hopes of finding answers about Brad. But traveling through the unknown proves to be tricky, as memories of Theresa and Missy's tumultuous past resurface. Can Theresa reckon with their complicated history while trying to help Missy in the present? What shocking revelations will the Liminal Space provide?

Covers by: Jeff Lemire (Main), Annie Wu (Variant), N/A (Blank Sketch Variant), Jeff Lemire (Tarot Incentive), Annie Wu (Unlimited).

BRZRKR: BLOOD OATHS VOL. 1 SOFTCOVER

112 Pages • $19.99 • OCTOBER 27, 2026

Created by Keanu Reeves

Written by China Miéville, Season Butler, Marjorie Liu

Illustrated by Garry Brown, Alessio Avallone

Cover by Garry Brown

Two brutal chapters in the expanding legend of the immortal warrior B. are unleashed! Writers Marjorie Liu, China Miéville, and Season Butler, along with artists Garry Brown and Alessio Avallone, deepen the legacy of the groundbreaking franchise created by Keanu Reeves is this essential addition to the revelations of the immortal warrior's dark past. New ages of violence and bloodshed are revealed in this collection of explosive one-shots chronicling the brutal history of B., a legendary warrior cursed to immortal existence. Featuring the pulse-pounding oversized one-shots BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide and BRZRKR: Light Draws Breath, this volume brings together stories from the deepest depths of the ocean, to untold heights of warfare and discovery! Collects BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide #1 and BRZRKR: Light Draws Breath #1.

LUMBERJANES BOOK SEVEN HARDCOVER & SOFTCOVER

400 Pages • $32.99 HC • $22.99 SC • OCTOBER 6, 2026

Created by Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, ND Stevenson & Gus Allen

Written by Shannon Watters & Kat Leyh

Illustrated by Kat Leyh, Gus Allen, Alexa Bosy & Kanesha C. Bryant

Cover by Gus Allen with additional inks by Alexa Bosy

The New York Times–bestselling adventure for young readers that redefined the genre comes to a close in this heartfelt finale! The end of summer is nigh and Jo, April, Mal, Molly, and Ripley are determined to make every moment count! Unfortunately, it's not all completing badges and party planning as the scouts embark on a final adventure to stand against the mysterious force cryptically known as the Grey. But nothing can prepare them to face their greatest challenge yet—saying goodbye to Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet's Camp for Hardcore Lady Types once and for all. From GLAAD Media and Eisner Award-winning creators Shannon Watters and Kat Leyh, with Alexa Bosy, Kanesha C. Bryant, returning series co-creator Gus Allen, and contributions from Holly Black, Brittney Williams, Seanan McGuire and more, this collection brings the iconic comic to an unforgettable conclusion. Collects Lumberjanes #73-75, Lumberjanes End of Summer, Lumberjanes Farewell to Summer FCBD Special, Lumberjanes Faire and Square 2017 Special, and Lumberjanes Campfire Songs.

SLAUGHTERHOUSE-FIVE DELUXE EDITION HARDCOVER

208 Pages • $49.99 • OCTOBER 27, 2026

Written by Kurt Vonnegut, Ryan North

Illustrated by Albert Monteys

Cover by Albert Monteys

Experience the timeless American classic in its most collectible form! Billy Pilgrim's journey in Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five is at once a farcical look at the horror and tragedy of war where children are placed on the frontlines and die, and a moving examination of what it means to be fallibly human. So it goes. Now you can experience Eisner Award–winning writer Ryan North's (How to Invent Everything: A Survival Guide for the Stranded Time Traveler) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Albert Monteys's (Universe!) faithful adaptation like never before with this special edition of the critically acclaimed graphic novel, remastered into a premium deluxe format for the very first time!

DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN DELUXE EDITION HARDCOVER & SLIPCASED EDITION

336 Pages • $49.99 HC • $69.99 Slipcased • OCTOBER 13, 2026

Written by Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson

Illustrated by Michael Shelfer & Fran Galán

Cover by Michael Shelfer

What difficult choices will tear Leto Atreides apart as Baron Harkonnen plots his ruthless toppling of House Atreides, the Bene Gesserit, and the Emperor himself? The second New York Times–bestselling prequel to Dune is adapted in graphic novel form in this complete collection. Across the Imperium, chaos spreads. On Arrakis, the brutal grip of House Harkonnen tightens as Baron Harkonnen's ploys for power ignite unrest and violence. As the Bene Gesserit's hidden agenda nears its moment of truth, secrets ripple outward—from the deserts of Dune to the corridors of power on Wallach Ix. Caught in the crossfire, Liet and Warrick must decide where love and loyalty truly lie. Leto Atreides and Duncan Idaho find their fates sealed as political alliances fracture and forbidden love takes root. As House Harkonnen's ruthless grip tightens, destinies are forever altered in this dramatic and unforgettable prequel. Delve into the past of Gurney Halleck, Leto Atreides, Lady Jessica, and Liet Kynes in this graphic novel adaptation, written by award-winning novelists Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, with artists Michael Shelfer (Domino) and Fran Galán. Collects Dune: House Harkonnen #1-12.

ONCE & FUTURE OMNIBUS SOFTCOVER

752 Pages • $59.99 • OCTOBER 20, 2026

Written by Kieron Gillen

Illustrated by Dan Mora

Cover by Dan Mora

What if all the legends are true? Retired monster hunter Bridgette McGuire knows that they are. And when a group of Nationalists uncover the fabled scabbard of Excalibur in order to bring King Arthur back from the dead to reclaim England, she will be the only one who can stop them. In order to do so, she'll need to pull her unsuspecting academic grandson, Duncan, into a deadly world of myth and prophecy. Their quest will lead them to confront the complicated history of their family, face the deadly secrets of England's past, and throw the Otherworld into shambles, allowing for new legends and characters to make their appearance—and bring a world of trouble along with them. At last, the full Eisner Award–nominated series arrives in its first omnibus edition for the ultimate reading experience, uniting the complete story by New York Times–bestselling author Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine) and Russ Manning Award–winner Dan Mora in one monumental volume! Collects Once & Future #1-30.

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEY'RE DEAD COMPLETE COLLECTION SOFTCOVER

400 Pages • $49.99 • OCTOBER 20, 2026

Written by Al Ewing

Illustrated by Simone Di Meo

Cover by Al Ewing

The complete collection of the Eisner Award–nominated series is presented in omnibus form for the very first time! Captain Malik and the crew of the spaceship the Vihaan II are in search of the only resources that matter—precious materials recovered by harvesting the giant corpses of alien gods only found on the edge of human space. But Malik's obsession with being the first to find a living god will push his crew into the darkest reaches of space and far into the future, where the universe has changed in ways beyond comprehension. In this quest of discovery, will the lines between humanity and the divine blur even further as they seek the unfathomable origin of the Gods? Go on a quest beyond the stars with the first-ever omnibus edition of iconic award-winning writer Al Ewing and Ringo Award–winner Simone di Meo's scifi epic! Collects We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1-15.

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