The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves continues to prove why the planet doesn't deserve him. According to LAD Bible, he donated 70 percent of his salary from The Matrix (1999) to leukemia research. He revealed to Ladies Home Journal in 2009 that he created a charity to support other charities that aid those afflicted with the cancer but didn't want to attach his celebrity. Reeve's younger sister Kim was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991 and was battling for the better part of 10 years before it entered remission. The Matrix sequels were originally delayed production by selling his house and moving closer to her. On top of the franchise helping him vault to superstar status, he's also taken significant pay cuts so that cast and crew can benefit.

The Matrix Resurrections Details

The action star, who is also busy filming the fourth John Wick, reprised his role as Thomas Anderson/Neo in the 2021 film that saw him reunited with director Lana Wachowski and returning co-stars Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian). Joining them were Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci. The Matrix Resurrections saw Neo and Trinity reunited, remembering shades of their past lives in a future, experiencing bouts of déjà vu, and discovering what happened since the events of 2003's Revolutions. Since its simultaneous release on theaters and HBO Max on December 22th, The Matrix Resurrections grossed $105 million globally. The franchise combined for $1.7 billion with the highest-grossing film as Reloaded at $738 million. There are no current talks about a fifth film to expand the existing meta film for a new trilogy.

