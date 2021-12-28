The Matrix Resurrections: No Sequel In Mind, No Prequel In Mind

When it comes to meta-commentary about the nature of franchises and much later after the fact sequels, The Matrix Resurrections has plenty to say. However, the logical conclusion would be for Warner Bros. to push for another trilogy because that is what studios do these days. There is even a comment in the movie about how Warner Bros. will make this happen with or without "their involvement." According to longtime Matrix franchise producer James McTeigue, in an interview with Collider, that was not just Lana Wachowski commenting studios sometimes not involving the original creators but something that likely would have happened. It does make you wonder if that means Warner Bros. will push ahead with more movies whether or not the original team wants anything to do with them, and McTeigue did say that they don't have any other plans but did leave things open-ended enough.

Look, for us, I think, at the moment, it's just the movie you've seen. We've got no prequel in mind. We've got no sequel in mind. We've got no further trilogy. But I think the film also works where it's really open to audience interpretation, like what happened in those 60 years before they fished Neo out again, or Thomas Anderson to Neo. When Neo and Trinity are there at the end, and they're talking with the analyst, what do they actually mean that they're going to change? So I think that it's out there, but it's not in our wheelhouse at the moment.

At the end, whether or not we're getting another movie after The Matrix Resurrections is going to come down to the bottom for Warner Bros. It's somewhat unclear how the film is going to do since it's much harder to judge the success or failure of movies released in the pandemic era. It sounds like, despite the way the film itself called them out on it, Warner Bros. would have no problem making another movie without the original creative team involved.

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise), Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me,), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV's Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV's Gotham). It will be released in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days on December 22nd.