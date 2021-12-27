The Matrix Resurrections Pulls in 2.8 Streams on HBO Max

The last of the same day release movies for Warner Bros. has been released. When the studio first announced their intentions to have their entire 2021 slate release in theaters and on HBO Max for 30-days on the same day, many people thought that they were overreacting to the pandemic. However, while 2021 has seen improvement, there wasn't any real indication that people were eager to return to the movies until Spider-Man: No Way Home came out. And even then, that seems to be the only movie that is hitting really big. The Matrix Resurrections appears to be having a harder time of it. It pulled in $22.5 million over its 5-day opening weekend, and now, according to Deadline and Samba TV, it also pulled in another 2.8 streams on HBO Max over that same period. SambaTV "measures streaming viewership across 46 million TV devices with a panel of 3 million Smart TV households."

As we have been saying here at Bleeding Cool and elsewhere, it's hard to judge what exactly is a hit and what isn't in the pandemic era. The numbers are so skewed that, say, comparing the box offices of 2021 and 2019 is a massive false equivalency and doesn't tell us anything. Is The Matrix Resurrections a failure? It's a bit too early to tell with these numbers. The box office is pretty saturated right now, and people might check this one out in a couple of weeks.

In terms of streaming, The Matrix Resurrections seems to be falling behind the five-day numbers for Godzilla vs. Kong, but those could very much change when it comes to the 30-day numbers. We'll have to see an eye on the numbers and see if Warner Bros. makes any sort of statements regarding whether or not they are happy with the numbers. At the moment, it sounds like the plan for Warner Bros. movies in the future will be a 45-day release window which is honestly a change that the movie theater industry has needed to make for years now and probably the only positive that could come out of this pandemic. The 90-day window was a relic of the past, but no streaming service or studio wanted to be the first ones to potentially piss off theaters. Now everyone is seeing things differently, and a 45-day window should be the norm for all movies heading into 2022.

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise), Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me,), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV's Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV's Gotham). It will be released in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days on December 22nd.