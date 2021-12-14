The Matrix Complete Score Coming To Vinyl In June

The Matrix sees a new chapter release next week, but next summer is the event we vinyl junkies will be waiting for, as the complete score from the groundbreaking 1999 film will see a release on a three-disc vinyl set from Varèse Sarabande Records. There will also be a CD and SACD release, as well as a digital release. The 44 track release will come in a tri-fold jacket, presenting the complete Don Davis score for the first time. It will release in June of 2022 and will also include an interview with the composer. You can get way more details below and see the jacket for The Matrix vinyl release below.

The Matrix Complete Score Release Details

"Varèse Sarabande Records proudly announces a vinyl release of The Matrix: The Complete Edition. Landing in stores on June 3 and available for pre-order today, this handsome, 3-LP collection includes all of the music from the legendary 1999 film, plus an exclusive interview with composer Don Davis, who scored the blockbuster release. The 44-track album is housed in a tri-fold jacket, with stunning new artwork and original film stills. Also available on CD and SACD exclusively on VareseSarabande.com as well as digital platforms, The Matrix: The Complete Edition delivers Davis' score (originally released as a 10-track album) in its entirety—from brief, eerie cues like "Follow the Rabbit" and "Through the Surveillance Monitor" to epic, sweeping themes like "Trinity Infinity," "Nascent Nauseous Neo" and "He's the One Alright." Newly remastered audio, meanwhile, allows listeners to fully appreciate the scope and nuance of Davis' remarkable work."

"Long considered to be one of the most influential films of all time, The Matrix ushered in a new era of cinema when it was released in 1999. Directed by the then relatively unknown Wachowski siblings, the Award-winning Academy film depicts a futuristic dystopian society in which humans live, unknowingly, in a simulated reality. Starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Carrie-Anne Moss, The Matrix blends philosophical principles, cyberpunk warfare, and slick martial arts moves with groundbreaking special effects. Tying together the film's dazzling visuals and the mind-bending plot is Davis' deftly composed score."