The Munsters Rob Zombie Film Coming To Netflix In September

The Munsters finally have a home. Rob Zombie's new film, which got a trailer last week, will debut on Netflix in September. The rocker confirmed the news on his Instagram page this afternoon, ending nearly a year of speculation. "This fall, we are gonna spook-out like it's 1964! 🎥Yep, THE MUNSTERS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of @netflix ☠️ It's been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened. 🎃 Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party. 👻 🔥Check out this wicked fall preview issue of TV Guide for the 64-65 season I found while cleaning. 🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃 Wacky monster fans unite!"

Finally, We Know Where We Can Watch The Munsters

The new movie stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. Richard Brake (31, 3 from Hell) as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang. Catherine Schell ("Space: 1999," The Return of the Pink Panther) as "Zoya Krupp the gypsy queen," Dee Wallace, Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson, and Jorge Garcia. As for it being in color: "I knew that if I went in and demanded 'This movie's going to be in black and white or forget it!' we would not be talking about the Munsters right now because it would have never happened. I guaran-f—ing-tee it. But what I did do is I made the colors sort of hyper-real. I noticed when the actors were in their makeup, and they were just walking around, getting lunch or whatever, they looked like cartoon characters come to life. They were just so insanely colorful. I was like, I have to light the movie in the same fashion. It really seemed at all times like a live-action cartoon, which was really exciting."

I would have liked to see this in black and white, but whatever. Some have said that they think this looks too silly, and to them, I say, that's the point. I, for one, could not be more excited.