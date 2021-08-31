Lisa Trevor is an Important Character in the Upcoming Resident Evil

One of the most exciting character additions was confirmed with the new Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City photo drop, Lisa Trevor. We now know she's an important character in the upcoming story.

With the very few select photos, there was quite a revelation for long-time Resident Evil fans when we discovered that Lisa Trevor was not only in the film – but that director Johannes Roberts was genuinely committing to her mutated look. In the video games, Lisa Trevor is introduced in the first title as an experiment gone wrong v and having been experimented on for two decades, her character is deeply rooted in tragedy. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will be the first on-screen display of Lisa, and Roberts is tackling the projects with major respect for her dark history.

In an interview with IGN, Johannes discusses her role and explains, "Lisa Trevor is actually quite a pivotal role in the movie. I was always fascinated by her when playing the remake of the first game. I found her character both disturbing and, at the same time, strangely haunting. When we were discussing how to bring this story to life, it was one of the elements that I really wanted to feature strongly as she has never been in any of the filmed versions of Resident Evil. I wanted her to be a three-dimensional character, not just some creepy specter. We cast Marina Mazepa, who had just done Malignant for James Wan and really worked hard in bringing this character to life in a way I think the fans are going to love so much. She's terrifying but also tragic. In the movie, we really connect her to Claire Redfield's story, starting with the orphanage where Claire grew up."

Getting that tidbit that Lisa is crucial to the film and Claire's cinematic origin suggests that all roads lead to a very interesting and faithful adaptation of Resident Evil. We know that the film is aiming to embrace the atmospheric horror fans once appreciated prior to the action-heavy Paul W.S. Anderson film series, so we're excited to get a first look at the film when a trailer is dropped in the coming months.

Are you excited for Lisa Trevor to appear in the new Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City?