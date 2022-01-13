New Uncharted Poster as the Release Date Creeps Closer

The winter and early spring movie seasons are a bit up in the air considering the spiking COVID-19 numbers. Disney just moved Turning Red to a streaming release, and Sony already delayed Morbius until April 1st [insert joke here]. However, a few other movies are scheduled to come out very soon that are still on the schedule and haven't been delayed yet. One of them is also a Sony movie, and that is the forever-in-production Uncharted movie. This has been in some form of development and finally got off the ground in March 2020, only for COVID to knock it back down to Earth. Now it's about to come out, and numbers are spiking again. This movie just can't seem to win, and another delay would be more on track than the movie actually coming out. Sony is pushing ahead with the marketing, and today the official Twitter account shared a new poster.

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together."

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It will be released on February 18th, 2022.

Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: movies, sony, uncharted