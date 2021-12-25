The Mutilator Is getting A Sequel From Director Buddy Cooper

The Mutilator is getting a sequel from the director of the original film from 1984. The new one will be called The Mutilator 2 if you can believe it, and Buddy Cooper will not only direct the film but write it as well. Terry Kiser (Friday The 13th Part VII, Weekend At Bernies) and Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey At Night, Haunt) will star, alongside Ruth Martinez and Bill Hitchcock, who were in the original film. Alexander Taylor (Scream, Queen! My Nightmare On Elm Street, Isolation, Paramount Plus's Unknown Dimension: The Story Of Paranormal Activity, Arkansas, Eli Roth & Jason Blum's Crypt TV) has signed on to score the film. Mad Monster Party and Bloody Disgusting dug up all the info on this new film.

The Mutilator Is Wild, If You Haven't Seen It Before

Taylor said in a statement, "I'm so honored and excited to be a part of The Mutilator franchise. One of the best parts of this is the fact that Buddy Cooper is back! It's rare for a legacy film to have the original writer and director come back, so you know this is going to be special. Buddy and I already have some cool themes and wild ideas for the score."

"I had four copies of The Mutilator (including a heavily edited family-friendly version!) and a promotional standee as a kid, so to be joining this sequel, working with Bud Cooper, some of the original returning cast, and jumping back in to raise some hell with Terry… it's surreal. I am beyond excited." said Damian Maffei about joining the franchise.

Franchise. Not a word I would have ever associated with The Mutilator before I typed it. This is the way of horror these days, though. Everything old is new again. One wonders how far they will actually take this new film. We shall see!