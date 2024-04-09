Posted in: Anime, Anime, Cinemacon, Crunchyroll, Film Festival, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Blue Lock, BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI-, cinemacon, Crunchyroll, Feature Film, soccer

BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI-: CinemaCon Announces Anime Film

Crunchyroll announced BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI-, the theatrical film spinoff from the hit soccer anime at CinemaCon 2024.

Article Summary Crunchyroll acquires theatrical rights for BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI- film.

North American premiere set for June 28, 2024, with international dates pending.

Story follows high schooler Nagi Seishiro's rise in the soccer world.

Film based on popular manga with over 30 million copies in circulation.

Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime worldwide, announced today at CinemaCon that it has acquired the North American and select international theatrical rights in EMEA and Latin America for the highly anticipated soccer anime film BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI-. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring the sports thriller to theaters in North America beginning on June 28, 2024. The film will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles as well as dubbed in English. International dates will be announced at a later time.

The first film from the hit anime sports franchise, BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI- serves as a side story to the series, following high schooler Nagi Seishiro as he discovers his hidden talent for soccer. The first season of BLUE LOCK is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

"BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI-" Overview

BLUE LOCK follows the dreams of 300 high school students who aim to become an absolute ace striker and lead Japan's Men's National Team to win the next World Cup tournament. However, if they are eliminated from the BLUELOCK training program, they will never be able to play for the national team, and their career is finished. Only one whose ego and skill triumphs over all will emerge on top. Based on the award-winning manga of the same name written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro, illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, and serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine with over 30 million copies in circulation, the anime debuted in October 2022 and was one of the most popular series during its simulcast season.

"That's a hassle." That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro's favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi's hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi's dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he's never known.

A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro's incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze.

Credits: Directed by Shunsuke Ishikawa. Original story by Muneyuki Kaneshiro. Manga by Kouta Sannomiya. Character Design by Yusuke Nomura. Composition and Screenplay by Taku Kishimoto. Music by Jun Murayama. Produced by Eightbit.

BLUE LOCK is streaming on Crunchyroll. We're totally covering CinemaCon this year, as always.

