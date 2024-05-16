Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: alexandre aja, halle berry, Never Let Go

Never Let Go: First Look Images And Trailer Have Been Released

Lionsgate has released the first trailer and two first look images for Alexandre Aja's new film, Never Let Go, which will be released on September 27th.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils horror film 'Never Let Go' trailer and images starring Halle Berry.

Alexandre Aja directs the post-apocalyptic thriller set for a September 27, 2024 release.

Halle Berry taps into motherhood to portray a woman protecting her sons from an unseen evil.

The movie promises tension as family bonds are tested when survival becomes a terrifying ordeal.

Lionsgate is a studio that likes to make films that don't have massive budgets, so they tend to work in genres where massive budgets are needed for the film to be good. One of those genres where you don't need much to do a lot is horror, and they have an exciting new horror project coming from Alexandre Aja. The film is called Never Let Go, and it follows a mom and her twin sons as they live in the middle of nowhere following some world-ending apocalypse. Something is out there, but it can't get them if they remain tethered to their home. However, as children grow up, they start to question the world around them and the story their mother is telling them. We got the first trailer and two first look images today. The film stars Halle Berry, who is almost always the best thing in whatever she is in. During the presentation, she said she really tapped into what it means to be a mother for this role and praised the two young actors, Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins, who are playing her sons, for their performances. Aja made the concept of Florida flooding and being trapped in a house with gators work; he could probably make a concept like this work.

Never Let Go: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and executive producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes Never Let Go. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award® winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 – Monster's Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Never Let Go is directed by Alexandre Aja and written by KC Coughlin & Ryan Grassby. It will be produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, and Alexandre Aja and stars Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, and Anthony B. Jenkins. Never Let Go will be released on September 27, 2024.

