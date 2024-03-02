Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: brandon lee, steelbook, the crow

The Crow, The Brandon Lee One, Gets A 4K Steelbook In May

The original classic The Crow is getting a new 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release a month before the remake hits theaters.

Article Summary The Crow, featuring Brandon Lee, releases in a 4K Blu-ray Steelbook on May 7th.

Steelbook includes Dolby Vision, HDR10, and new special features.

Exclusive Walmart version of The Crow Steelbook also available.

Remake starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs to premiere June 7th.

The Crow, the original film starring Brandon Lee and beloved by many, is getting a new 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release on May 7th, a month before the remake starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston releases in theaters. From what I can tell, this should be one of the best versions of the film to release on disc, and this is the way to get the film remastered if that is what you are looking for. The 4K disc will include Dolby Vision and HDR10 high dynamic range, as well as new features like a three-part documentary about the design of the film, an interview with Sideshow Collectibles, and other features that have been released already on prior versions. Check out the Steelbook below.

The Crow 4K Steelbook Has A Walmart Exclusive As Well

The modern-gothic original that entranced audiences and critics alike, THE CROW, tells the tale of a young musician brutally murdered alongside his beloved fiancée, only to rise from the grave by a mysterious crow. Seeking revenge, he battles a criminal underground that must answer for their crimes in this supernatural superhero movie from director by Alex Proyas (DARK CITY), adapted from the comic book series and starring Brandon Lee in his final, tragic performance.

Here is the Walmart exclusive, which I think is better than the regular release one.

You know, people were pretty quick to jump all over that image of Skarsgård when it was released from The Crow remake the other day, but I thought it looked pretty good. I certainly never thought I would be interested in another film in the franchise besides the original again, and it kind of sold me on it. Some of the memes were funny, though.

You can pick up The Crow on 4K Blu-ray Steelbook when it is released on May 7th. The remake hits theaters one month later, on June 7th.

