Happy Gilmore 2 Heads To Netflix, Adam Sandler Is Back In Title Role

Comedy fans have longed to hear it: #Netflix has orficially green lit Happy Gilmore 2 with Adam Sandler returning to star.

The sequel ignites excitement after Carl Weathers' recent passing.

Details are scant, with no confirmation on Bowen or McDonald's return.

The film is part of Sandler's $250 million deal to produce original content.

Happy Gilmore 2 has gained quite a bit of steam over the last couple of months since the passing of Carl Weathers, and today, at their upfront presentation, Netflix confirmed that the sequel is a go at the streamer. Adam Sandler is back to star, and that is all we know about the film—no word on whether other cast members, Julie Bowen or Christopher McDonald, will also return. The 1996 film was a huge hit in theaters and has become mythical in its stature with comedy fans. The film is part of Sandler's $250 million overall deal with Netflix to produce original content. The Hollywood Reporter had the news.

Happy Gilmore 2…I Never Thought I Would See The Day

All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he may actually have a talent for playing an entirely different sport: golf. When his grandmother (Frances Bay) learns she is about to lose her home, Happy joins a golf tournament to try and win enough money to buy it for her. With his powerful driving skills and foulmouthed attitude, Happy becomes an unlikely golf hero — much to the chagrin of the well-mannered golf professionals.

Sadly, a lot of characters from the original film have passed away. It would have been great if they could have gotten this done and filmed before Weathers passed away, but I am sure they will pay tribute to him in a respectful way. I have no clue what this could possibly be about, where they should go for the story, or really why they would do this since the end goal is not box office. Maybe this will be a rare one Netflix throws into theaters. For now, I guess get excited.

More on Happy Gilmore 2 as we learn it.

