Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: blake lively, Colleen Hoover, It Ends With Us

It Ends With Us Trailer Out, Colleen Hoover Adaptation Out August 9th

Sony has released the trailer for its highly anticipated Colleen Hoover adaptation It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively.

Article Summary Sony drops the first trailer for Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively.

The film, directed by Justin Baldoni, tackles love, trauma, and tough choices.

Fanbase anticipation is high, with detailed attention to film's set and costumes.

It Ends With Us is set to hit theaters on August 9th, promising an emotional journey.

It Ends With Us is one of the more anticipated films coming at the end of summer, and today, Sony released the first trailer for the film. Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton, and Brandon Sklenar, the film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, which became a publishing sensation two years ago. The film is directed by Justin Baldoni, from a script by Christy Hall. This one has some touchy subjects, so before you watch the trailer, just know that.

It Ends With Us Could Be A Blockbuster

IT ENDS WITH US, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship. When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future. Directed by Justin Baldoni and produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath, and Christy Hall. The film stars Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton, and Brandon Sklenar from a screenplay by Christy Hall, based on the book by Colleen Hoover.

It cannot be overstated how huge this book became and how huge Hoover's fanbase is. While that does not always translate to box office, the fandom has been very vocal about everything from the dresses Lively is wearing to the color of the walls inside some of the sets. They are very passionate; you can bet they will be there on opening day. As far as the film goes, this will be a tough watch for some, but Lively is so talented I will show up just to watch her.

It Ends With Us releases in theaters on August 9th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!