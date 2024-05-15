NFL Notes: Netflix Airing Christmas Day Games; Giants Hit Hard Knocks

Posted in: Netflix, NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: netflix, New York Giants, nfl

NFL fans are on pins and needles today as their favorite teams have their schedules announced. Meanwhile, two big dominos fell as far as where people will gather to watch games on Christmas and who will be the new team on this season of Hard Knocks on HBO, though there is a twist to that. First, Netflix takes its first big swing into live sports, as the streamer has partnered with the NFL to air two Christmas Day games. The four teams playing in the games will be announced with the rest of the schedule later this evening. Christmas Day is on a Wednesday this year. Moving forward, they will also have at least one holiday game a year starting in 2026. The initial deal is for three years, according to Deadline.

NFL Goes Where It Wants… When It Wants

Also announced this morning by HBO is that the New York Giants will be the subject of this year's season of Hard Knocks, where the cameras get "full access" to the team during the offseason. The five-part series will debut on July 2nd. We will follow the team as they gear up for their 100th season from January to July of this year. That means free agency, the scouting combine, and the NFL Draft. Some of that should be pretty interesting."We are incredibly proud that 'Hard Knocks' is widely thought of as one of the most successful and entertaining unscripted sports franchises ever produced. To be able to expand on the 'Hard Knocks' universe, and with an elite franchise in the Giants while they celebrate their 100th season, is a privilege for all of us at NFL Films." said Ross Ketover, Senior Executive at NFL Films.

This is the next logical step for Hard Knocks, as the training camp model has been done to death, and the in-season model is interesting, but this is the stuff people crave, the making of the roster, the Draft, all of that stuff. I would expect this to reinvigorate the franchise now. I wonder if they carry the Giants over for the other two editions now.

Hard Knocks: Offseason With The New York Giants debuts on July 2nd.

