Knives Out 3 Will Reportedly Begin Production This Year

A new report is saying that production on Knives Out 3 is set to start later this year and Daniel Craig is set to return.

Article Summary Knives Out 3 to start production later this year with Daniel Craig returning.

Netflix is expected to target awards seasons with a fall release date.

Rian Johnson to write/direct, furthering the Benoit Blanc detective saga.

The franchise's success rides on its unique take on Agatha Christie mysteries.

Knives Out and its sequel might be one of the more unexpected franchises of the last couple of years. No one thought there would be multiple movies following that first one, but a film that is fundamentally built about the Agatha Christie form of mystery telling is perfect for multiple films. You need your one character that goes from film to film, and then you fill-up the rest of the cast with a bunch of other people that we only need to see once. We already know that Knives Out 3 is on the way, but it was unclear when the film would be arriving on Netflix following the well-received release of Glass Onion back in 2022. However, it sounds like things might be further along than we thought. At first, it seemed like we might have to wait a while with Rian Johnson working on his new [and fantastic] show Poker Face, but in a new report from Deadline about Johnson and his producing partner Ram Burgman bringing on Kate McNeill, there were a few lines about Knives Out 3. Specifically, the report said that "T-Street is gearing up to make the third installment of the Benoit Blanc franchise for Netflix later this year. The yet-to-be-titled film will again be written and directed by Johnson, who helmed the franchise predecessors Knives Out and Glass Onion. Daniel Craig will return in the lead role of the sleuth."

If the film does shoot this year and if we assume that it doesn't shoot at the beginning of the year, there is a decent chance that this might not come out this year but fall next year. The Knives Out films have become awards films, and Netflix would want to hold Knives Out 3 for the awards season. So keep an eye on a fall release date for this next entry, either this year or next, depending on when production starts.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer, and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It played in theaters from November 23rd to 29th and streamed to Netflix on December 23, 2022.

