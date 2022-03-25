The Northman Debuts A New International Poster Ahead Of April Release

The Northman debuted a new international poster this morning. This is the latest from director Robert Eggers. The cast is as all-star as it gets: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. The film follows a young Viking prince on a quest to avenge the murder of his father. This is by far the biggest film yet for Eggers, whose previous films include The Witch and The Lighthouse, both acclaimed films. You can see the new poster for the anticipated movie down below.

Just Counting Down The Days Until I Can Watch The Northman

"From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, a story told through the eyes of Amleth (Skarsgård), who witnesses the murder of his father, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke), at the hands of his uncle, Fjolnir (Claes Bang). With his mother, Queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman), captured, Amleth flees his native land. He vows revenge on the one who took everything from him. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe."

"It's basically the story of Hamlet or The Lion King, which was originally an old Norse story where the Hamlet character was called Amleth. We've told it in our own way," Eggers had to say to EW. "It is a Viking saga with magic and swords and mysticism and all the stuff that you'd want from that." Here is the trailer:

Every once in a while, you see a trailer, and even though you knew in the back of your head that the movie was coming, it throws you on your ass, and you just count down the days for it. The Northman is one of those. I cannot wait for this. The film opens in theaters in April 2022.