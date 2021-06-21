Kiki's Delivery Service Production Cel Up For Auction At Heritage

Some films are like a breath of fresh air in a busy crowd – the reprieve is refreshing and makes you grateful to have had it, however fleeting it may be. In the hustle and bustle of the film industry, especially when it comes to animation, Studio Ghibli's work is exactly like that. That very much includes the 1989 classic Kiki's Delivery Service.

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare production cel from Kiki's Delivery Service up for auction. Prospective bidders have until 9:50 AM Central Time (or 10:50 AM Eastern Time) on Friday, June 25th, to place a bid on this beautiful production cel.

From the auction listing for this item on Heritage Auctions' website:

"Go Kiki, go Kiki, go Kiki, go!" Kiki's friends cheer her on as she begins her first flight on her adventure to find her purpose. When her oversized broom doesn't fully respond, she gives it a little smack which causes it to suddenly shoot up in the air, catching her off guard. An incredibly memorable moment from the beginning of Hayao Miyazaki's masterpiece Kiki's Delivery Service, this hand-painted original production cel can be seen at the 7:11 mark of the film, as seen on HBO Max. Kiki's Delivery Service is a definitive Studio Ghibli classic, with powerful themes of overcoming self-doubt during the rocky transition into adulthood and self-actualization. A wonderful image featuring the eponymous Kiki, her cat Jiji, her radio and her broom, this piece is loaded with iconic imagery and is an ideal piece for Studio Ghibli collectors. The image measures a centered 9" x 4.75" on the 13.75" x 9" cel, and the piece is numbered B39C in the upper right corner. The cel shows minor handling and edge wear from normal studio use, and the condition is Very Good.

If you wish to place a bid on this iconic animated scene immortalized in a single production cel, kindly remember that you have until Friday, June 25th at 9:50 AM Central Time or 10:50 AM Eastern Time to do so. You can find the auction's listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!