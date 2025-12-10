Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later, 28 years later: the bone temple

The Third 28 Years Later Film Has Officially Been Greenlit

Sony is officially moving forward with the third movie in the 28 Years Later trilogy, following the positive early reactions to The Bone Temple.

Danny Boyle may return as director, with Alex Garland already writing the script for the trilogy finale.

The positive buzz for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple convinced Sony to move ahead with the new sequel.

Cillian Murphy, star of the original film, is in talks to reprise his role and has produced the recent entries.

Good news, everyone, we don't have to sit and wait for weeks or months to find out if the new 28 Years Later trilogy is going to be finished. The social media embargo for the film came down the other day, and the early reactions are trending very positive, even from people who usually don't like horror [like myself]. When director Danny Boyle took to the stage at CinemaCon last April, he did say that the third movie was not a definitive thing, even though that was what Sony purchased when they acquired the rights to the franchise. It seems the very positive early reactions to the second film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which is directed by Nia DaCosta, have pushed Sony over the edge, and according to Deadline, the third movie is moving forward. Alex Garland, who wrote the last two movies, is reportedly already working on the script, Boyle has stated that he would like to direct if a third movie happened. Cillian Murphy, the star of the first film in the series and who has been acting in a producer role so far, is in talks to star.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later – but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry. It will be released in theaters on January 16, 2026.

