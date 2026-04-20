Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Michael, Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Weekend Box Office

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Wins Third Week In A Row At Box Office

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie won the weekend box office for the third straight weekend, as it marches to $1 billion worldwide.

Article Summary The Super Mario Galaxy Movie dominates the box office for a third straight weekend, earning $35 million.

Its global total reaches $747 million, making it the highest-grossing film worldwide so far in 2026.

Project Hail Mary and Lee Cronin's The Mummy round out the weekend's top three earners.

Lionsgate's Michael Jackson biopic set to challenge Mario's reign with a projected $82 million opening.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie won its third weekend in a row at the box office, taking in another $35 million to bring its domestic total to a massive $355 million. Worldwide, it is $747 million and heading toward $1 billion. It is now the top-grossing film worldwide so far in 2026. It is pacing behind the first film, but Universal should have the first $1 billion grosser this year, and I am sure they are thrilled. Combined, the two Nintendo adaptations have crossed $2 billion at the global box office, a staggering total for only two films.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Gets Stiff Competition This Weekend

As expected, the top two didn't change at all, as Project Mail Mary came in second place for the third weekend in a row, grossing $20.4 million. Its domestic total should cross $300 million after next weekend. Globally, it has grossed $573 million. It will cross the $600 million threshold next weekend as well. Third place was this weekend's major wide release, Lee Cronin's The Mummy. It made $13.5 million, not bad, but not good, kind of in the middle. The problem is that it will not have legs, as many horror films drop considerably in the second weekend, and this one will for sure. Overall, the box office was up yet again year to year, as has been the trend in 2026.

The weekend box office top 5 for April 16:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie- $35 million Project Hail Mary- $20.4 million Lee Cronin's The Mummy- $13.5 million The Drama- $4.8 million You, Me, & Tuscany- $3.8 million

This weekend, Lionsgate opens wide its biggest film in some time: Michael, their troubled but highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic. The film is going to open huge and will for sure end Mario's reign at the top. I am going to say this one goes into the stratosphere, and opens to $82 million, setting records for a musician biopic in the process.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!