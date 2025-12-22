Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the odyseety

The Odyssey: The Epic Poem Comes To Life In The Newly Released Trailer

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's classic epic poem, The Odyssey, has been officially released.

Article Summary The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has debuted after exclusive previews in IMAX theaters.

The film adapts Homer's epic poem and promises a sweeping, mythic action adventure with Nolan's signature touch.

Nolan moves forward with Universal after Oppenheimer, solidifying his split from Warner Bros. post-Barbenheimer.

The Odyssey, shot with new IMAX film tech, wrapped production in August 2025 and opens in theaters July 17, 2026.

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's big-screen adaptation of the epic poem The Odyssey has finally made its way online. We knew this was likely going to happen with the poster release last weekend and footage previewing on IMAX screens before Avatar: Fire and Ash. As always, the scope of a Nolan film can be hard to quantify in a trailer, but Universal appears to be going more for vibes than showing a lot of specific scenes for now. We get snapshots, which isn't a bad way to tease a story with this much going on. There are a lot of big movies coming out next year, and this is absolutely going to be at the top of the list. The only downside is that it appears no one's dialogue is set up as verses and no one is rhyming, so consider this literature nerd a little letdown by the fact nitpick alone. I would have loved to see someone try and pull off that dialogue, but it makes sense why Nolan and his team wouldn't go there.

The Odyssey Looks Like It Will Be Epic In Every Sense Of The Word

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX®film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.

At the beginning of October 2024, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards season. On December 24, 2024, it was announced on X/Twitter that Nolan would be adapting the classic, The Odyssey: "Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026." A teaser trailer was released in theaters only attached to Jurassic World Rebirth in July 2025. While the footage did leak online, official footage wouldn't make its way online until late December 2024. Production reportedly wrapped at the beginning of August 2025.

