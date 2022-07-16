The River Wild Remake In Production With Meester, Brody Cast

The River Wild was a heck of a thriller film released in 1994 and starred Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon, David Strathairn, John C. Reilly, Benjamin Bratt, and Joseph Mazzello. It was not only one of the best thrillers of the 90s but, dare I say, one of the best films of the 90s period. Because Hollywood is who they are, a "reboot" of the film is now in production, starring Leighton Meester, Taran Killam, and Adam Brody, for release in 2023. The film will be directed by Ben Ketai from a script by Ketai and Mike Nguyen Le.

The River Wild Did Not Need A "Reboot"

"Leighton Meester (The Weekend Away, "Single Parents"), Taran Killam ("Saturday Night Live," "Single Parents"), and Adam Brody (Ready or Not, "StartUp") star in the brand-new action-packed The River Wild reboot, now in production in Hungary. Under the direction of Ben Ketai ("StartUp," "Chosen"), the brand-new adventure thriller follows a brother (Killam) and sister (Meester), who love but distrust each other, as they embark on a white-water rafting trip with a small group, including the siblings' childhood friend (Brody), who turns out to be more dangerous than he appears. The film will debut on non-theatrical platforms worldwide in 2023 from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group."

Talk about an unnecessary "reboot." The River Wild, the 1994 version, could come out tomorrow and clean up at the box office. That's in theaters, not a straight-to-streaming cash grab like this new production. Hell, they would probably be more successful if they actually DID just re-release the original in theaters for a couple of weeks. I bet it is a better return than this going straight to streaming. This reeks of a similar premise coming through the pipeline and someone saying, "Why not just call it The River Wild?". Whatever this is, is will be out on streaming platforms next year.