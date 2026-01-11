Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: The Running Man

The Running Man Will Hit Paramount+ Later This Month

Following a subpar box office run last year, Edgar Wright's The Running Man will be available to stream on Paramount+ later this month.

The Running Man struggled in theaters last year but finds new life with its upcoming streaming debut.

Based on a Stephen King story, the film mixes action and dystopia with Glen Powell in the lead.

Paramount+ is bringing overlooked 2025 movies like The Running Man to a wider audience this month.

There were a bunch of Stephen King adaptations this year, but if you asked anyone which one would underperform at the box office, there is a decent chance no one would have guessed The Running Man. The movie didn't quite work for a couple of reasons, and with a busy box office season, it got lost in the fray, and everyone forgot it existed. It's a bummer because most of the movie works; it's really just the ending that falls apart and could have used some more tweaking. However, the ending of this story has always been a point of contention. If you missed out on the chance to see this back in November, you'll have an opportunity later this month. It has been confirmed that The Running Man will stream on Paramount+ starting January 13th.

The Running Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright, stars Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, with Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin. It will be released in theaters on November 14th, 2025.

