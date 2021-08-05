The Suicide Squad: Walter Hamada Says That James Gunn Will Be Back

We'll have to see how the box office ends up turning out this weekend, but all signs seem to point to The Suicide Squad being a massive critical and commercial success for Warner Bros. You can always count on studios to hold onto a good thing once they get it and Warner Bros. likely knows that they have a good one with director James Gunn. Gunn has said that he is likely done with Marvel universe after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Warner Bros. has desperately needed some sort of overall guiding hand for the DC universe of movies even if they are really embracing letting directors make what they want and not worrying about continuity. Gunn is already hard at work with a spinoff HBO Max show that he wrote during quarantine [thanks James just make the rest of us feel like scrubs why don't you], but DC Films president Walter Hamada confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that more things are on the way with Gunn behind the camera.

"Gunn is always welcome back, whatever he wants to do. He really has a vision and he's a great partner with us. Whenever he wants to come back, we're ready for him," said Hamada, who added, "He'll be back. We have more stuff planned."

Gunn replied to the story on social media with the sneaky eyes emoji.

If things go according to plan and The Suicide Squad is a massive hit, we might be hearing about a new project as soon as Monday morning. Until then, Gunn has plenty of projects to work on between Marvel and DC.

The Suicide Squad Detailed Summary: Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.