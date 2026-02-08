Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Big Game Spot: Baby Mario Shenanigans

We got a short new TV spot from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie featuring some Baby Mario shenanigans. The film will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

We got a little more footage from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie for the big game, and it's not much, but it does show off some characters who have been running around for a while. Baby Mario made his first game appearance in 1995 in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. So while they might be leaning into the concept from the 2009 game, we're still bringing in some very classic concepts like Yoshi and Baby Mario. We have a brief 15-second Big Game Spot featuring some Baby Mario shenanigans and a T-Rex.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. It stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

