The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Final Trailer Released

Nintendo and Illumination have released the final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

The animated sequel debuts in theaters on April 3, 2026, with tickets on sale now.

The trailer highlights familiar Mario franchise elements and new cosmic adventures for fans.

Illumination leans into fan-favorite moments without reinventing the formula, aiming for blockbuster success.

The year is already looking pretty good for animation. Sony started things off well with GOAT, Pixar is coming off a strong opening weekend with Hoppers, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be here before we know it. There is a very good chance that some of the biggest movies of the year could be animated, considering the franchises that are up to bat. Nintendo released the final trailer for the film today, featuring tons of new footage and showcasing some of the new aspects of this world we'll be exploring.

There are a ton of elements here that will be familiar to both new and old fans of this franchise, as it draws inspiration from as far back as the 1980s, all the way to the more modern games. It also looks like Illumination made the smart decision and isn't trying to remake the wheel with this movie, but instead is just packing it with even more fan service and elements people loved from the first one. If it worked once, here's hoping it works again. Tickets for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are on sale now.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. It stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

