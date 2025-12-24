Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Star Says Fans Will Be "Very Pleased"

One of the stars of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Jack Black, says that fans of the film will be "very pleased" with this new movie.

Article Summary Jack Black teases fans will be "very pleased" with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie adaptation

The film jumps straight to adapting the beloved 2007 Wii game in the Super Mario franchise

Expect lots of Easter eggs and nods to the Super Mario universe packed into the movie

Super Mario Galaxy Movie follows the 2023 blockbuster hit and aims to match its success

The first Super Mario movie did so much better than anyone was expecting, considering that video game adaptations were inconsistent in terms of quality. People really responded to it, so it wasn't surprising when a new one was announced. People were a little surprised to see that we were jumping straight to Super Mario Galaxy in terms of adaptation. That game is beloved since its release in 2007, and one of the stars of the new movie, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, is assuring fans of the game that there are plenty of them to love. Jack Black couldn't tell GamesRadar+ much in terms of details, but he did tease lots of Easter eggs and said that fans will be "very pleased."

"I am sworn to secrecy, but there's tons of Easter eggs, and anyone who loves that universe will be very pleased with the way that it's been brought to the big screen," Black said.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is going to be one of the heavy hitters this year, but as always, you have to wonder if it's going to perform compared to the first one. There is no better test of a franchise's longevity than the interest from one film to the next.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. It stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!