The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Teaser Revealed For April 2026

The first teaser and logo for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie have been revealed this morning. It hits theaters on April 6, 2026

The new film is a sequel to the hugely successful 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more return to voice favorite Super Mario characters.

Produced by Illumination and Nintendo, the animated adventure goes intergalactic in style.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie got its first teaser trailer this morning, as well as a poster. The first film, made by Universal in association with Nintendo and Illumination, was a sensation, grossing $1.3 billion worldwide. The sequel is made with all the same players, and features a returning voice cast that includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. In the teaser, we see Monty Mole, Cheep Cheeps, and various Toads as a butterfly heads into space. The film is titled after the mega-popular game of the same name.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Will Release In Theaters On April 3, 2026

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and sequel are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. Illumination (HQ: Santa Monica, CA, USA; Founder and CEO: Chris Meledandri) and Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Minami-ku, Japan; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa, "Nintendo" hereafter) today announced that the title of the new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., will be The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The film will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures beginning April 3, 2026.

This will be one of the biggest hits at the box office in 2026, no matter what, and people could not be more excited.

