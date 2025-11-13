Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the housemaid

The Housemaid: New Holiday-Themed Trailer, 2 Posters, And 4 New Images

Lionsgate released a new holiday-themed trailer, two new posters, and four high-quality images for The Housemaid.

Two new posters and exclusive high-quality images have dropped ahead of the film’s winter 2025 release.

The Housemaid is positioned as Lionsgate’s major Christmas release, ramping up a strong seasonal marketing push.

Starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, the film navigates secrets, scandal, and power games.

When The Housemaid was first announced, everything about it sounded like a good idea, but 2025 has not been kind to star Sydney Sweeney. Some of the criticism is warranted, some of it is a bit more of a stretch and is dogpiling. However, either way, this movie is shaping up to be one of those times where we test whether or not one cast member is enough to kneecap an entire production. Lionsgate is going to start pushing this one hard, as it is the big Christmas release for the studio, and off-the-wall releases during the holidays can find audiences. They released a new holiday-themed trailer, which has a ton of new footage. We also got two new posters and four high-quality images as well.

The Housemaid: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Housemaid is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters' closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Hidden Pictures / Pretty Dangerous Pictures production. Based on the book by Freida McFadden. Screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Directed by Paul Feig. The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins and will be released on December 19, 2025.

